MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - In connection with the previously announced merger of the NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF (the "Merging ETF"), National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI" or the "Manager") announced today the estimated final distribution (the "Distribution") for the Merging ETF. Please note that this is an estimated amount as of October 17, 2025, and includes certain forward-looking information, which may cause the Distribution to change before the completion of the merger on October 24, 2025.

Merging ETF TSX Ticker Estimated Final Distribution Amount (per ETF Unit) as of October 17, 2025 NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $1.254569

The Merging ETF will distribute any net income and capital gain earned during the year. The Distribution will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income as of the date of the merger. The Distribution will not be paid in cash. Instead, it will be reinvested and the resulting ETF units immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their ETF units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will see an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, the Distribution (if any) will be reinvested on or about October 24, 2025, for unitholders of record on October 24, 2025.

NBI expects to announce the final, confirmed Distribution amount (subject to any further revisions to the per ETF unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date), on or about October 27, 2025. The actual taxable amount of all distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on NBI's website in early 2026.

NBI provides an estimated distribution for information purposes only. The information provided is not intended to be, nor should they be construed as, legal or tax advice.

For further information regarding the Merging ETF, please visit www.nbinvestments.ca/about-us/press-releases.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the estimated final distribution for the NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF. These forward-looking statements are based on our current estimates and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NBI's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict, including possible further revisions to the per ETF unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date, the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities, general economic and market conditions, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF's prospectus available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors and others who rely on these forward-looking statements should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Except as required by law, NBI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

