News provided byNational Bank of Canada
May 07, 2025, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces risk rating revisions, management or administrative fee reductions and a portfolio management change for certain NBI Funds and ETFs (the "Funds").
Risk Rating Revisions
Effective immediately, the below Funds' risk ratings have been revised as follows:
|
Fund
|
Current risk level
|
New risk level
|
Meritage Global Conservative Portfolio
|
Low
|
Low to medium
|
NBI Global Small Cap Fund
|
Medium
|
Medium to high
Management Fee Reductions
On or about May 14, 2025, the management fees for the following series of the NBI High Yield Bond Fund will be reduced as indicated in the table below:
|
Fund
|
Current management fee
|
New management fee
|
NBI High Yield Bond Fund (F and F5 Series)
|
0.80 %
|
0.70 %
|
NBI High Yield Bond Fund (Advisor, Investor and T5 Series)
|
1.50 %
|
1.40 %
Administrative Fee Reductions
On or about May 14, 2025, the administrative fees for the following series of the NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund will be reduced as indicated in the table below:
|
Fund
|
Current administrative fee
|
New administrative fee
|
NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund
|
0.20 %
|
0.15 %
Portfolio Management Change
On or about May 14, 2025, NBI will replace National Bank Trust Inc. ("NBT") as portfolio manager of all Funds listed below. The investment objectives of the Funds will remain unchanged.
This change will have no impact on the sub-advisors currently making investment decisions for the Funds.
NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund
NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund
NBI Senior Loan Fund
NBI Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund
NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund
NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund
NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund
NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund
NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund
NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund
NBI International Equity Fund
NBI Canadian Equity Fund
NBI North American Dividend Private Portfolio
NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Income Fund
NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Balanced Fund
NBI Non-Traditional Capital Appreciation Private Portfolio
NBI Money Market Fund
NBI Floating Rate Income Fund
NBI Bond Fund
NBI Income Fund
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund
NBI Corporate Bond Fund
NBI High Yield Bond Fund
NBI Preferred Equity Fund
NBI Presumed Sound Investments Fund
NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond Fund
NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund
NBI Tactical Asset Allocation Fund
NBI Global Balanced Growth Fund
NBI SmartBeta Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund
NBI Canadian All Cap Equity Fund
NBI Small Cap Fund
NBI Quebec Growth Fund
NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund
NBI SmartBeta Low Volatility Global Equity Fund
NBI Global Equity Fund
NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund
NBI Active U.S. Equity Fund
NBI U.S. Equity Fund
NBI Global Small Cap Fund
NBI Active Global Equity Fund
NBI Global Diversified Equity Fund
NBI Active International Equity Fund
NBI Diversified Emerging Markets Equity Fund
NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund
NBI Resource Fund
NBI Precious Metals Fund
NBI Innovators Fund
NBI Canadian Bond Index Fund
NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund
NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund
NBI International Equity Index Fund
NBI Canadian Bond Private Portfolio
NBI Canadian Fixed Income Private Portfolio
NBI U.S. Bond Private Portfolio
NBI Corporate Bond Private Portfolio
NBI Non-Traditional Fixed Income Private Portfolio
NBI Multiple Asset Class Private Portfolio
NBI Canadian Equity Private Portfolio
NBI Canadian High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio
NBI U.S. High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio
NBI International High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio
NBI Tactical Equity Private Portfolio
NBI Global Equity Markets Private Portfolio
NBI Sustainable Secure Portfolio
NBI Sustainable Conservative Portfolio
NBI Sustainable Moderate Portfolio
NBI Sustainable Balanced Portfolio
NBI Sustainable Growth Portfolio
NBI Sustainable Equity Portfolio
NBI Secure Portfolio
NBI Conservative Portfolio
NBI Moderate Portfolio
NBI Balanced Portfolio
NBI Growth Portfolio
NBI Equity Portfolio
Meritage Canadian Equity Portfolio
Meritage Global Equity Portfolio
Meritage American Equity Portfolio
Meritage International Equity Portfolio
Meritage Conservative Portfolio
Meritage Moderate Portfolio
Meritage Balanced Portfolio
Meritage Growth Portfolio
Meritage Growth Plus Portfolio
Meritage Diversified Fixed Income Portfolio
Meritage Conservative Income Portfolio
Meritage Moderate Income Portfolio
Meritage Balanced Income Portfolio
Meritage Growth Income Portfolio
Meritage Growth Plus Income Portfolio
Meritage Global Conservative Portfolio
Meritage Global Moderate Portfolio
Meritage Global Balanced Portfolio
Meritage Global Growth Portfolio
Meritage Global Growth Plus Portfolio
Meritage Tactical ETF Moderate Portfolio
Meritage Tactical ETF Balanced Portfolio
Meritage Tactical ETF Growth Portfolio
Meritage Tactical ETF Equity Portfolio
NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF
NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF
NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
NBI High Yield Bond ETF
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF
NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF
NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF
NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF
NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF
NBI Active International Equity ETF
NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF
NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF
NBI Global Private Equity ETF
NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF
The above changes will be reflected in the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds and ETFs which will be available on the SEDAR+ website and the NBI website.
About NBI Funds
NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
About NBI ETFs
NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
About National Bank Investments Inc.
National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $98.92 billion.
Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.
National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.
About National Bank of Canada
With $484 billion in assets as at January 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.
SOURCE National Bank of Canada
Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]
Share this article