MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces risk rating revisions, management or administrative fee reductions and a portfolio management change for certain NBI Funds and ETFs (the "Funds").

Risk Rating Revisions

Effective immediately, the below Funds' risk ratings have been revised as follows:

Fund Current risk level New risk level Meritage Global Conservative Portfolio Low Low to medium NBI Global Small Cap Fund Medium Medium to high

Management Fee Reductions

On or about May 14, 2025, the management fees for the following series of the NBI High Yield Bond Fund will be reduced as indicated in the table below:

Fund Current management fee New management fee NBI High Yield Bond Fund (F and F5 Series) 0.80 % 0.70 % NBI High Yield Bond Fund (Advisor, Investor and T5 Series) 1.50 % 1.40 %

Administrative Fee Reductions

On or about May 14, 2025, the administrative fees for the following series of the NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund will be reduced as indicated in the table below:

Fund Current administrative fee New administrative fee NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund

(F, N, NR, and Advisor Series) 0.20 % 0.15 %

Portfolio Management Change

On or about May 14, 2025, NBI will replace National Bank Trust Inc. ("NBT") as portfolio manager of all Funds listed below. The investment objectives of the Funds will remain unchanged.

This change will have no impact on the sub-advisors currently making investment decisions for the Funds.

NBI Global Climate Ambition Fund

NBI Sustainable Global Bond Fund

NBI Senior Loan Fund

NBI Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund

NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund

NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund

NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund

NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund

NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund

NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund

NBI International Equity Fund

NBI Canadian Equity Fund

NBI North American Dividend Private Portfolio

NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Income Fund

NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Balanced Fund

NBI Non-Traditional Capital Appreciation Private Portfolio

NBI Money Market Fund

NBI Floating Rate Income Fund

NBI Bond Fund

NBI Income Fund

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund

NBI Corporate Bond Fund

NBI High Yield Bond Fund

NBI Preferred Equity Fund

NBI Presumed Sound Investments Fund

NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond Fund

NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

NBI Tactical Asset Allocation Fund

NBI Global Balanced Growth Fund

NBI SmartBeta Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund

NBI Canadian All Cap Equity Fund

NBI Small Cap Fund

NBI Quebec Growth Fund

NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund

NBI SmartBeta Low Volatility Global Equity Fund

NBI Global Equity Fund

NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund

NBI Active U.S. Equity Fund

NBI U.S. Equity Fund

NBI Global Small Cap Fund

NBI Active Global Equity Fund

NBI Global Diversified Equity Fund

NBI Active International Equity Fund

NBI Diversified Emerging Markets Equity Fund

NBI Sustainable Global Equity Fund

NBI Resource Fund

NBI Precious Metals Fund

NBI Innovators Fund

NBI Canadian Bond Index Fund

NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund

NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund

NBI International Equity Index Fund

NBI Canadian Bond Private Portfolio

NBI Canadian Fixed Income Private Portfolio

NBI U.S. Bond Private Portfolio

NBI Corporate Bond Private Portfolio

NBI Non-Traditional Fixed Income Private Portfolio

NBI Multiple Asset Class Private Portfolio

NBI Canadian Equity Private Portfolio

NBI Canadian High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio

NBI U.S. High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio

NBI International High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio

NBI Tactical Equity Private Portfolio

NBI Global Equity Markets Private Portfolio

NBI Sustainable Secure Portfolio

NBI Sustainable Conservative Portfolio

NBI Sustainable Moderate Portfolio

NBI Sustainable Balanced Portfolio

NBI Sustainable Growth Portfolio

NBI Sustainable Equity Portfolio

NBI Secure Portfolio

NBI Conservative Portfolio

NBI Moderate Portfolio

NBI Balanced Portfolio

NBI Growth Portfolio

NBI Equity Portfolio

Meritage Canadian Equity Portfolio

Meritage Global Equity Portfolio

Meritage American Equity Portfolio

Meritage International Equity Portfolio

Meritage Conservative Portfolio

Meritage Moderate Portfolio

Meritage Balanced Portfolio

Meritage Growth Portfolio

Meritage Growth Plus Portfolio

Meritage Diversified Fixed Income Portfolio

Meritage Conservative Income Portfolio

Meritage Moderate Income Portfolio

Meritage Balanced Income Portfolio

Meritage Growth Income Portfolio

Meritage Growth Plus Income Portfolio

Meritage Global Conservative Portfolio

Meritage Global Moderate Portfolio

Meritage Global Balanced Portfolio

Meritage Global Growth Portfolio

Meritage Global Growth Plus Portfolio

Meritage Tactical ETF Moderate Portfolio

Meritage Tactical ETF Balanced Portfolio

Meritage Tactical ETF Growth Portfolio

Meritage Tactical ETF Equity Portfolio

NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF

NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF

NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

NBI High Yield Bond ETF

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF

NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF

NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF

NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF

NBI Active International Equity ETF

NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF

NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF

NBI Global Private Equity ETF

NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF

The above changes will be reflected in the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds and ETFs which will be available on the SEDAR+ website and the NBI website.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $98.92 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $484 billion in assets as at January 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

