National Bank gives $100,000 to respond to humanitarian needs in Ukraine

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announces it is donating $100,000 to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to respond to humanitarian needs and provide emergency aid.

Members of the public who would like to donate to the Canadian Red Cross campaign can do so on the organization's website.

"We are all affected by the current events in Ukraine. Many of our employees and clients are members of the Ukrainian community. Our thoughts are with them and with everyone affected by these events," said Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of National Bank.

