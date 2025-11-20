EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank (the "Bank") today announced a $1.25 million investment to support downtown revitalization and healthy outcomes for underserved community members in Alberta's two major cities. By partnering with the Edmonton Downtown Business Association, Bissell Centre in Edmonton and Inn from the Cold in Calgary, the Bank joins the ongoing community movement to understand and address the urgent and complex challenges facing our downtown cores.

"The health of a city's downtown has such an impact on its ability to grow and prosper, which benefits the entire region. It's vital that we work together to tackle the complex challenges facing our cities and create outcomes necessary for us to build a thriving community and business centre in our province's largest cities," said Victoria Girardo, Senior Vice President, Western Canada, Commercial Banking at National Bank and member of Edmonton's Downtown Revitalization Coalition. "We're proud to help lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient downtown communities by supporting these important not-for-profit organizations who are taking action on the frontlines."

A contribution of $330,000 for the Edmonton Downtown Business Association is directed at new daytime programming of Core Patrol, a service that deploys teams of peer support and security-trained personnel from its social enterprise partner, HireGood, to be a proactive presence on the streets.

"Through the generous support of National Bank, we are expanding the Core Patrol team from nighttime to include daytime hours, six days a week throughout 2026. This service supports a welcoming experience of Edmonton's Downtown by preventing incidents before they escalate, conducting wellness checks of those who may be at risk, and bringing a watchful eye to report suspicious activity," said James Robinson, Executive Director of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association.

Recognizing social stability as a cornerstone of thriving communities and downtown revitalization, the Bank's remaining community investment of $925,000 over three years will help community organizations focused on prevention of and support for those experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton and Calgary.

In Calgary, the Bank will give $450,000 to Inn from the Cold to support both an emergency shelter and transitional housing program that take a holistic, trauma-informed approach that addresses each client's immediate needs while building resilience and long-term stability. An additional $25,000 will be invested in the Calgary Drop-In Centre this year for its emergency shelter meal program.

"Our work relies on the strength of community collaboration," said Heather Morley, Chief Executive Officer of Inn from the Cold. "Support from our local partners allows us to respond to immediate needs while also investing in long-term solutions to end homelessness."

In Edmonton, $450,000 is directed to the Bissell Centre's Services Hub which focuses on prevention, stabilization, and long-term well-being to ensure vulnerable individuals are best equipped to meet their present and future needs.

"The needs of our community continue to grow and no single organization can meet them alone," said Johanna Knettig, Executive Director of the Bissell Centre. "Partners like National Bank help us fill critical gaps. It's through this kind of collaboration real progress becomes possible."

About National Bank of Canada

With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

About Edmonton Downtown Business Association

The Edmonton Downtown Business Association works on behalf of members to shape a welcoming downtown experience, supporting and creating opportunity for businesses to succeed in the heart of Alberta's capital city.

About Bissel Centre

Bissell Centre aims to address poverty at the root causes – ultimately empowering people to find their unique paths out of poverty. We believe that ending poverty and homelessness is possible when we all work together; all levels of government, organizations, and the entire community.

About Inn from the Cold

For over 27 years, Inn from the Cold has been helping vulnerable families find stability in times of crisis. As the only family shelter in Alberta, we believe that every child and family should have a safe and stable place to call home. To bring our vision to life, we provide three main programs: prevention and diversion, family shelter, and supportive housing.

