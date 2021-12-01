National Auto Leasing Company Unveils Dartmouth Dealership And Launches Maritime Leasing Operations

Auto|One is bringing the power of their national operation to the local Maritime market. They are able to pull from their national inventory of cars to find the right vehicle for their Maritime customers. Whether the desired vehicle is located in their Vancouver, Toronto or Dartmouth showroom it's available coast to coast. In addition, Auto|One offers leasing on both new and used vehicles across all makes and models. "Whether a customer needs a safe car for a daily commute, an SUV or Station Wagon to get their family to and from games and practices, a van, truck or fleet of vehicles to efficiently operate their business or a high end sports car or sedan we are able to source and lease it" said Scott Andrews, Director, Auto|One Halifax.

Auto|One is proud to offer both high touch and no touch shopping experiences. Their customers can shop online, using their industry leading, automated credit approval system and the Auto|One team will personally deliver their car or customers can come to the comfortable, modern dealership, work directly with a lease representative and drive their car off the lot. Auto|One's customers choose their shopping experience.

"Another point of difference for Auto|One is that we don't shop our leases around to a third party funder, we fund them ourselves" said Kevin Andrews, CEO Auto|One Group Canada. "The customer's lease relationship is with Auto|One from credit approval to payment and this creates a more personalized experience and relationship for our customers."

"We're excited about this expansion" said Kevin. "My brother Scott and I have operated various auto businesses in the Halifax Dartmouth area for over 30 years. To bring our national reputation and financial strength to our home market to fully service existing lease and service customers and expand the opportunity for new customers to lease their fleets and used vehicles with confidence is very rewarding."

About Auto|One

Auto|One Group is one of Canada's largest and most customer-focused automotive leasing companies. Our vast nationwide inventory has something for everyone – from luxury and exotic vehicles to commercial trucks and cargo vans.

With locations in Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax, Auto|One offers a broad range of custom in-house leasing options. Our unparalleled range of complimentary services includes:

Used vehicle sales and leasing

Vehicle service and maintenance

Sourcing of unique or hard-to-find vehicles, and

A range of flexible commercial leasing solutions

Auto|One's experienced team is committed to servicing clients across Canada with a transparent and respectful shopping experience, and the most flexible leasing solutions for every unique need and financial situation.

SOURCE AUTO ONE Group

For further information: For more information on Auto|One visit www.autoone.ca