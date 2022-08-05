National Association of Career Colleges gives learners across Canada access to Reconciliation training

Partnership with Reconciliation Education and First Nations University of Canada to deliver 4 Seasons of Reconciliation program through regulated career colleges

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) today announced it is partnering with Reconciliation Education and First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) to offer 4 Seasons of Reconciliation, a transformative Indigenous cultural awareness program, to learners enrolled in its member colleges across Canada.

The self-paced online program offers a series of interactive learning modules on Truth and Reconciliation and will be mandatory training for all NACC board members and staff. NACC member colleges will also have the opportunity to offer the training to their learners and faculty. Through Reconciliation Education, 10% of proceeds are donated to First Nations University of Canada scholarships for Indigenous Canadians.

"NACC member colleges have worked closely with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across Canada to create positive social change through skills development and economic empowerment," said CEO Michael Sangster. "Today's announcement recognizes we can do more and underlines regulated career colleges' commitment to advancing Reconciliation through education and opportunity."

"It's an honour to be advancing Calls to Action towards truth and reconciliation with NACC and their wide networks across sectors," said Andrée Cazabon, Director, Reconciliation Education. "Together, with this course '4 Seasons of Reconciliation' for the workplace and First Nations University of Canada, we can better prepare the future workforce for respectful relations with Indigenous Peoples and create a better Canada for all."

Regulated career colleges provide flexible workforce solutions to modern labour challenges by partnering with governments at all levels, their alumni of ready-to-work graduates, the industry leaders who employ them, and local communities. Tailored programs include an Indigenous Focused Early Childhood Educator Diploma Program in Manitoba. Today's announcement will offer NACC members the opportunity to integrate Reconciliation Education into all of their programs.

"Through regulated career colleges, over 150,000 enrolled learners each year—including Indigenous peoples—are receiving the skills training they need to step our of the classroom and onto the job site upon graduation," said CEO Michael Sangster. "Our direct training-to-employment pipeline provides learners and their families opportunities for advancement, while responding to our country's diverse labour force and economic needs."

To learn more, or to register for the program, please visit: https://nacc.ca/4-seasons-of-reconciliation.

About the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC):

NACC represents 450 regulated career colleges across Canada who offer innovative, industry-driven skills training designed to graduate high-quality workers for the most in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.

