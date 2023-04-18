NATIONAL ARENA MARKETING GROUP (NAMG) ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN FUTURESIGN MULTIMEDIA DISPLAYS INC. AND SPORT MEDIA MARKETING INC.

Together, the two companies will cover over 75% of Canadian community arena, stadium, recreation and sport complex venues - including basketball courts and playing fields - offering corporate and advertising clients comprehensive reach and increased efficiencies.

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - In an effort to offer corporate and marketing clients greater synergies in a still-untapped and highly promising media market, Futuresign Multimedia Displays inc. of Toronto and Sport Media Marketing of Montreal have announced a joint venture. With the new partnership, the two companies will offer harmonized pricing, strategy, expertise, and campaign management, creating new synergies in over 600 venues across the country.

"For clients who are trying to reach affluent families and the crucial 18 to 35 demographic, our venues offer the ideal solution," explains Futuresign's Founding Partner Stuart Smith, adding: "the multi-function arenas and sport complexes in our network offer an untapped advertising and sponsorship resource that we are now uniquely positioned to leverage to the fullest."

Together, the partners now offer the largest digital and static advertising network available in Canada and new markets in the United States — and they are committed to its constant growth.

"It's not just about increased visibility where our clients need it," explains Sport Media Marketing's Alex Depatie, "we also provide constant innovation and improvement in the tools we offer, to ensure we capture the public's attention, with the right message, expressed the right way, at the right time." These tools include digital technology and platforms currently considered the industry gold standard.

With the new partnership, clients can now benefit from a truly continent-wide solution from a single, united source.

SOURCE National Arena Marketing Group

For further information: Contacts: Tony Babinski, President, The Kornelius Group, (514) 267-1520 [email protected]; Alexandre DePatie, President, Sports Media Marketing inc, (514) 945-7877 [email protected]; Stuart Smith, Founding Partner, Futuresign (905) 470-7465) [email protected]