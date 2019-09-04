National Airlines Council of Canada CEO to leave, search for successor set for the fall

OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - After leading the National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) through a period of significant federal policy and legislative changes, Massimo Bergamini, the organization's President and CEO is leaving NACC in the fall to pursue other opportunities.

Mike McNaney, Chair of the NACC Board of Directors made the announcement today, saying that Bergamini would remain with the organization until the fall to facilitate the search for his successor and ensure a seamless transition.

"On behalf of the NACC Board and our member carriers, I want to thank Massimo for his leadership and his dedication to our industry and organization," said McNaney. "Since he joined the NACC team in the fall of 2016, our organization's visibility and impact have grown, and the networks and relations he fostered in Ottawa and across the country will continue to serve our industry well into the future."

Bergamini joined NACC in the days following Transport minister Marc Garneau's November 2016 "Vision 2030" announcement that signalled a period of renewed focus on commercial aviation by the Government of Canada.

Among the issues Bergamini helped navigate over the last three years include the federal plan to privatize airports, the introduction of passenger rights legislation, new flight duty times regulations, a carbon tax on air travel, and the commercialization of airport security screening.

"Canada is a country blessed by many advantages – a world-leading commercial aviation sector is one," said Bergamini. "I want to thank the NACC Board and the industry's leadership for giving me the opportunity to serve and help set the industry's flight plan in these turbulent times," said Bergamini.

"NACC is and will remain a critically important voice for commercial aviation in Canada," said McNaney. "We will begin the search for Massimo's replacement within the next few weeks and hope to have his successor in place before the start of the new year."

About the National Airlines Council of Canada:

The National Airlines Council of Canada represents Canada's largest national and international passenger air carriers: Air Canada, Air Transat, Jazz Aviation LP and WestJet. It promotes safe, sustainable and competitive air travel by advocating the development of policies, regulations and legislation to foster a world-class transportation system. Collectively, its member airlines carry over 60 million passengers annually, directly employ over 50,000 people and contribute to over 400,000 jobs in related industries.

SOURCE National Airlines Council of Canada

For further information: Massimo Bergamini, 613 804 2174 or via e-mail mbergamini@airlinecouncil.ca

Related Links

https://airlinecouncil.ca

