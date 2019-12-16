National Accounting Firm MNP Bolsters Presence in Atlantic Canada

Local Accounting Firms and MNP Join Forces to Benefit Cape Breton Regional Municipality Marketplace with Greater Resources and Enhanced Services

CALGARY, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that it will merge with two Sydney-based professional services firms, MGM & Associates Chartered Professional Accountants and Jennings March Chartered Professional Accountants, effective February 1, 2020. The partners from both MGM and Jennings March – Sonny MacDougall, Sheila Gillis, Darren Chiasson (MGM) and Gary Jennings (Jennings March) – say they are delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that complements their current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its growing presence and commitment to the marketplace in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada.

MNP entered the Nova Scotia marketplace in January 2017 through a merger with Halifax-based firm, WBLI (who have offices in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Truro). Kirk Higgins, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Atlantic Canada, said that the firm had long been keen to extend its national presence from coast-to-coast and that these mergers further demonstrate MNP's commitment to supporting the success of organizations across Atlantic Canada.

"Nova Scotia offers a stable and diverse economy that is particularly strong in the agriculture, private enterprise, credit union, real estate and construction, Government, education, and tourism sectors; all of which MNP is already intimately serving," says Higgins. "We've been delighted to help MNP grow as a part of the HRM community over the last couple of years and, as we continue to grow our firm to serve the needs of this thriving region, we are excited to welcome not just one, but two well-established accounting firms that share our values and client-centric approach."

Changing and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses must operate. As a result, MacDougall says his firm, MGM, was looking at new ways to help their clients achieve their goals:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength to help us service organizations in and around Sydney and the Cape Breton Region Municipality (CBRM). We believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how two firms can come together to give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges. By joining MNP we will add more resources, more specialized services, and a range of new experiences, all of which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 80 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting expertise, MNP delivers a diverse range of advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, technology solutions, cross-border taxation, and much more.

Not only is MNP the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, it has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses at home and abroad. Since entering the Ontario market in the summer of 2008, MNP has grown to more than 25 locations in Eastern Canada, while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"To maintain our culture, we have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our family," adds Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of the most trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome both the MGM and Jennings March practices into the MNP family. All of our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Jennings confirms that one of the deciding factors in deciding to join MNP was the culture: "Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. We knew joining MNP would be a good fit for our clients and our team and we are excited about the future. To join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus, is truly a unique and exceptional opportunity."

"We are excited to build on the strong presence MNP has built servicing clients across the HRM and Truro areas," added MacDougall. "MNP is committed to supporting organizations across Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada and we are looking forward to working together with the fantastic team at Jennings March to help more businesses in the CBRM area reach their full potential."

The MGM and Jennings March teams will remain at their present locations for the time being (15 Dorchester St and 50 Dorchester St, respectively) and will work closely with MNP's existing teams in Dartmouth and Truro.

"This merger is truly a win-win for all of our firms and the Nova Scotia marketplace," says Higgins. "As the largest firm in the Sydney market we will be able to provide our clients with unparalleled access to teams who can help their organizations to succeed. We are thrilled to have found the perfect firms to join forces with - teams who put clients first."

About MNP LLP

MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada. We proudly serve and respond to the needs of our clients in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Through partner-led engagements, we provide a collaborative, cost-effective approach to doing business and personalized strategies to help organizations succeed across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

