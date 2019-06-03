National Access Cannabis to Present at the CIBC Retail & Consumer Small Cap Forum on Thursday June 13, 2019

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - National Access Cannabis Corp. ("NAC" or "the Company") (TSXV: META), Canada's largest private cannabis retailer, today announced that CEO Mark Goliger is scheduled to present at the upcoming CIBC Retail & Consumer Small Cap Forum on Thursday June 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET., held at the CIBC Offices, 199 Bay Street, 56th Floor, Toronto.

The CIBC Retail & Consumer Small Cap Forum is hosted annually, it aims to bring together corporate and investor relationships by hosting insightful corporate presentations.

The Company's presentation may be accessed on the day of the conference through a live audiocast. The audiocast will be archived for 90 days following the conference and will be available to the general public.

Mr. Goliger along with CFO Mike Cosic would be pleased to meet with institutional investors throughout the duration of the forum.

About National Access Cannabis Corp.

NAC is Canada's largest recreational cannabis retailer. With 25 retail locations nationwide, NAC is the leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores and NAC Medical's cannabis clinics and pharmacy partnerships, NAC enables the public and registered patients to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. NAC is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

For more information, visit:

www.nationalaccesscannabis.com

www.metacannabis.com

www.newleafcannabis.ca

www.nacbio.com

www.nacmedical.com

