QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - To ensure broader representation of the Québec government in dealings with the Mohawk Nation, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière announced today that Geoffrey Kelley will act as negotiator with the Mohawk Nation of Akwesasne. Mr. Kelley was also appointed to act as negotiator with the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawake under a similar mandate. Moreover, a new negotiator, Benoît Laliberté, has been appointed to represent the Québec government in the context of discussions with the Huron-Wendat Nation and will assume his mandate shortly.

The Québec government wishes to maintain harmonious relations with the province's Indigenous nations, based on partnership, understanding, and mutual respect. This is conditional on the establishment of a sustained dialogue, which can lead to the negotiation of agreements on topics of shared interest and foster better cohabitation. The Québec government has, in recent years, sought to establish and maintain such relations and is now endeavouring to implement mutually acceptable, lasting solutions, especially by means of the consultation processes adopted.

The two negotiators selected are outstanding candidates with several years of experience in the field. They can rely on the full support of the Minister and the interdepartmental team of the Québec government to carry out their mandates.

