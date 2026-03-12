NatGold Digital Signs $20M Definitive Agreement to Acquire Historic Idaho Gold Project, Targeting 73% Token Minting Share

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with Sovereon Gold Corp. granting NatGold the exclusive right to acquire a 100% undivided interest in five patented mining claims comprising the Friday Gold Project, located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA, within the historic Orogrande Mining District.

Not Gold. Not Bitcoin. The Natural Evolution of Both. Speed Speed

"Securing the option on the Friday Gold Project represents an important expansion of the supply side of the NatGold Digital Mining Ecosystem at a time when the Company is entering the final stages of preparation for the inaugural minting and global launch of the NatGold Token," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital Ltd. "Projects like Friday demonstrate the scale of gold resources that can be brought into the NatGold ecosystem as we prepare to introduce a new digital gold asset class to global markets."

If the right is exercised and the transaction completed, NatGold Digital would secure a 73% net allocation of the total NatGold Token minting attributable to the deposit. The agreement represents the first instance in which NatGold Digital has agreed to make a direct financial investment in a gold deposit to significantly increase its participation in the tokenization economics of a project within the Company's patent pending NatGold Digital Mining Ecosystem.

Andreas Schleich, Chief Executive Officer of Sovereon Gold Corp., commented: "At Sovereon we have been closely following the development of NatGold's digital mining model and believe it represents a very compelling evolution in how the value of gold deposits can be realized. Participating in this initiative and having the Friday Gold Project potentially become one of the early deposits within the NatGold ecosystem is an exciting opportunity for our company and our shareholders."

Under the terms of the Agreement, NatGold Digital has secured the exclusive right to acquire the five patented mining claims that comprise the Friday Gold Project for total consideration of US$20 million. The payments are structured as follows:

US$2 million payable upon completion of a 45-day due diligence period following execution of the Agreement;

US$18 million payable on or before the first anniversary date of the agreement.

If NatGold exercises its right and completes the purchase, Sovereon Gold Corp. will transfer 100% right, title and interest in the patented mining claims to NatGold Digital's designated custodian free and clear of encumbrances.

A Historic Idaho Gold Deposit

The Friday Gold Project is located approximately 10 miles south-southwest of Elk City in Idaho County, within the historic Orogrande Mining District of central Idaho – an area known for gold exploration and development dating back more than a century.

The project area lies within multiple township sections spanning T28N R8E, T28N R7E, T27N R8E, T27N R7E, and T26N R7E, with the geographic center located at 2,013,054 Easting and 16,607,230 Northing (NAD83, Zone 11 BLM US Feet). Mapping coverage of the project area is referenced to the 1:24,000-scale Orogrande and Moose Butte U.S. Geological Survey 7.5-minute topographic quadrangles.

The patented claims that comprise this acquisition include one stand-alone and four contiguous claims totaling approximately 97.113 acres, all of which lie within T27N: R87E and are individually named as:

Idaho Mineral Survey # Patented Claim Name 1833 Regina 1 1834 Friday 1834 Friday Fraction 1834 Idaho 3 1834 Idaho 4

The patented mining claims that capture the majority of the Friday gold resource represent private mineral rights ownership, making them particularly well suited for NatGold's digital mining model because they provide secure title to the underlying gold resources while allowing the gold to remain permanently stored in Mother Nature's Vault.

More Than a Century of Exploration

Gold exploration in the Friday deposit area dates back to 1907 when the first mining claims were staked and numerous historical workings were excavated across the property.

Modern exploration began in the early 1980s and included stream sediment sampling, soil sampling, outcrop and dump sampling, geological mapping, reverse circulation and diamond drill holes, metallurgical test work and historical resource estimates.

Several major mining companies carried out exploration and drilling programs on the property over the years including Bema Gold and Cyprus-Amax, followed by Kinross Gold, which completed much of the early large-scale drilling and technical work on the deposit.

Between 2009 and 2014, Premium Exploration carried out diamond core drilling on the Friday deposit. More recently, Endomines began underground development and preliminary mining operations in 2019 and carried out both surface and underground drilling and channel sampling during 2021 and 2022.

Current Gold Resource

Within the confines of the patented claims and using a 0.30 gram per metric tonne bottom cutoff grade, the Friday Gold Project currently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource totaling approximately 632,641 ounces of gold, broken down as follows:

Measured Resources: 182,175 ounces

Indicated Resources: 391,908 ounces

Inferred Resources: 58,558 ounces

Under NatGold Digital's standardized tokenization ratios, these resources would currently equate to approximately 314,204 NatGold Tokens calculated as follows:

Measured Resources: 182,175 oz × 0.80 Tokens/oz = 145,740 NatGold Tokens

Indicated Resources: 391,908 oz × 0.40 Tokens/oz = 156,753 NatGold Tokens

Inferred Resources: 58,558 oz × 0.20 Tokens/oz = 11,711 NatGold Tokens

This sums to a total estimated tokenization potential based on current resource data of

314,204 NatGold Tokens.

Using the current Baseline Intrinsic Value (BIV) of US$3,522 per token, the existing resource estimate would imply a theoretical gross tokenization value exceeding US$1.1 billion, with the 73% NatGold Digital allocation representing approximately US$810 million in potential token value at today's BIV benchmark. These figures are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not represent projected market pricing.

The Company also notes that the current resource figures may increase during the NatGold Digital certification process. As the NI 43-101 technical report for the deposit utilized a higher 0.30 gram per metric tonne cut-off grade, it is anticipated that NatGold Digital's proprietary 0.10 gram per tonne Digital Mining Cutoff Grade that will be applied during in-house resource modeling will increase the final ounces of NatGold Certified Resources eligible for tokenization.

Tokenization Allocation Structure

After completion of the NatGold certification process and eventual tokenization, gross token minting attributable to the Friday Gold Project would be allocated as follows:

Vendor Allotment (economic participation) – 20%

NatGold Digital Allocation – 73%

NatGold Contingency Fund Allocation – 5%

Social Giveback Program Allocation – 2%

Sovereon Gold Corp.'s participation will be structured through a token-backed credit note under which NatGold Digital will distribute the cash value generated from the managed sale of tokens corresponding to the Vendor's 20% economic interest.

Independent Certification Process

NatGold emphasized that its financial investment in the project does not guarantee that the deposit will ultimately qualify for tokenization.

As with all deposits entering the NatGold Digital Mining Ecosystem, the Friday Gold Project must successfully complete NatGold's institutional certification process before any tokenization can occur.

This process includes independent AML/KYC verification, technical validation of the geological resource, mineral rights title due diligence and advanced resource modeling conducted by independent third-party firms in accordance with NatGold's Tokenization Approval Policies & Procedures.

NatGold Digital Chief Technical Officer Dr. Tom McCandless added: "Before making any offer to Sovereon to acquire a substantial interest in this historic Idaho gold deposit, we conducted an extensive review of all technical data. Based on the geological evidence and the quality of exploration completed on the property over several decades, we believe that the Friday Gold Project is a compelling candidate for NatGold's digital mining model. The Friday project will now proceed through the same independent technical validation and resource modeling processes required of every gold deposit that enters the NatGold ecosystem."

Upon successful completion of certification, the Friday Gold Project will be eligible to receive a NatGold Certified Resources Tokenization Certificate and enter the NatGold Tokenization Queue.

More than a century after the first claims were staked in 1907, the Friday Gold Project may now represent a new chapter in the evolution of gold itself. For generations, exploration companies sought to unlock the value of this historic deposit through physical extraction. NatGold's digital mining model offers a fundamentally different approach – one that recognizes that gold's true monetary value lies in its existence, not in the environmental and financial costs required to dig it out of the ground. By combining modern geological resource reporting standards with blockchain-based asset architecture, NatGold Digital aims to transform deposits like Friday into NatGold Certified Resources, allowing their value to be realized while the gold remains permanently stored in Mother Nature's Vault.

References

Simpson, R.G. 2026. National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Friday Gold Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA. Prepared for Premium Exploration Inc., Report Effective Date November 1, 2025.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports –without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative engineered to lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: https://www.youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

About Sovereon Gold Corp.

Sovereon Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's strategy is focused on the acquisition and advancement of gold resources with the potential to generate long-term value through exploration, development and strategic partnerships. In addition to the Friday Gold Project in Idaho, which is now under definitive agreement to be acquired by NatGold Digital, Sovereon also controls a development-stage gold deposit in British Columbia. Sovereon's portfolio strategy includes identifying and advancing gold deposits that may qualify for participation in the NatGold Digital Mining Ecosystem, positioning the Company as a potential supply-side contributor of qualifying gold resources. Sovereon Gold Corp. is currently privately held.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.natgold.com

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, the closing of the definitive agreement with Sovereon Gold Corp. and the acquisition and tokenization of the Friday Gold Project, the expectations regarding the value of any NatGold tokens, the anticipated timing of tokenization and tokenization eligibility, future business operations, and market developments. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the availability of sufficient funds for the acquisition of the Friday Gold Project, alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. References to "certification" of mineral resources are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities. Prospective investors are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to investing in NatGold. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage technology companies entails considerable risk.

SOURCE NatGold Digital Ltd.