MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its Pre-Market Token Reservation Program, following substantial global participation in advance of the Company's inaugural tokenization event and market launch.

Not Gold. Not Bitcoin. The Natural Evolution of Both. Speed Speed

On February 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM EST, the Pre-Market Token Reservation Program closed to new reservations. At that time, 17,466 individuals across 162 countries had reserved a total of 133,518 NatGold Tokens through the Company's pre-market program. Based on the prevailing Baseline Intrinsic Value (BIV) of US$3,518 per token, total gross demand exceeded US$469 million.

NatGold Digital is the architect and operator of a patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports -- without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold.

Pre-Market Reservation and Allocation Process

The Pre-Market Token Reservation Program launched as a controlled pilot, initially accepting reservations for up to 25 tokens per registrant with an initial pre-market issuance of 10,000 tokens. Allocations were to be filled on a first-come, first-served basis among reservation holders who complete the required execution process.

As demand exceeded internal projections, NatGold increased the pre-market issuance to 25,000 tokens, also to be filled first-come, first-served. The Company kept reservations open during continued ecosystem development, culminating in 133,518 tokens reserved at closing. Pre-market issuance remains capped at 25,000 tokens; holders who do not secure a pre-market allocation will have the opportunity to participate immediately thereafter in the general market trading phase.

Pre-Market Portal and Execution Process

Reservation holders will be given access to a dedicated pre-market trading portal to register and complete their NatGold Token purchase. The portal will open ahead of the official pre-market trading day, and the first-come, first-served allocation will be determined by the order in which reservation holders complete the required steps and reach ready status.

Pre-market pricing will reflect a 10% discount to the BIV calculated at 8:00 AM (EST) on the official pre-market trading day. That BIV, less the 10% discount, will apply to the first 25,000 tokens allocated; tokens acquired thereafter in the general marketplace will not include this discount. Additional portal and timing details will be shared with the announcement of the inaugural tokenization date and pre-market trading day.

Looking Ahead

"This milestone represents both validation and transition," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital Ltd. "Participation from 17,466 individuals across 162 countries confirms that the NatGold model is resonating globally. We are now entering the execution phase and expect shortly to announce the date of our inaugural tokenization event, the official pre-market trading day, and the opening of our pre-market trading portal."

The Company also acknowledged the continued efforts of its marketing partner, 78X.

"The global response to this program has been extraordinary," said Jason Freiert, President of 78X. "More than 17,000 individuals have stepped forward to reserve tokens. We look forward to assisting reservation holders as they transition through the portal process and into active participation on the pre-market trading day and beyond. There is strong anticipation, and we are excited to move into the next stage."

NatGold Digital thanks everyone who reserved tokens and supported the Company throughout the development of its digital mining ecosystem. The close of the reservation program marks the beginning of the next chapter as the Company prepares for tokenization, pre-market trading, and subsequent general market participation, subject to platform readiness and applicable regulatory considerations.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports--without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative engineered to lead a global monetary reformation. Tokenization is expected to commence in Q1 2026.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: https://www.youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.natgold.com

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the value of any NatGold tokens, the anticipated timing of tokenization and tokenization eligibility, future business operations, and market developments. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. References to "certification" of mineral resources are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities. Prospective investors are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to investing in NatGold. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage technology companies entails considerable risk.

SOURCE NatGold Digital Ltd.