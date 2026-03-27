NatGold Digital's Appointment of ECM Capital Advisors Expands Its Global Development Network for Qualifying Gold Resources

MIAMI, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with ECM Capital Advisors Inc. ("ECM") to support the identification, introduction, and negotiation of qualifying gold resource opportunities for inclusion in the Company's patent-pending NatGold Digital Mining Ecosystem.

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Under the terms of the agreement, ECM will work with NatGold Digital to source and engage owners of gold deposits globally, assisting in the advancement of acquisition and tokenization opportunities that meet the Company's Tokenization Policies and Procedures. ECM will introduce potential transactions and, where appropriate, support negotiations with property owners in connection with NatGold's efforts to expand its pipeline of qualifying gold resources.

The engagement is non-exclusive and aligned with NatGold Digital's broader strategy of building a diversified and scalable global supply-side funnel of deposits eligible to become NatGold Certified Resources.

This appointment comes at a critical stage in NatGold Digital's development, as the Company advances toward the inaugural minting and global launch of the NatGold Token. With pre-market demand previously reported at over US$469 million based on Baseline Intrinsic Value, the Company is focused on expanding its pipeline of qualifying gold resources to support anticipated demand growth post-launch.

"ECM brings a level of experience, global reach and credibility that is highly aligned with what NatGold Digital is building," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital Ltd. "As we enter the final stages of preparation for the inaugural minting and global launch of the NatGold Token, establishing a strong and scalable supply-side pipeline of qualifying gold resources is a top priority. Gene and his team are exceptionally well positioned to help us build that pipeline and connect with the global mining community at the highest levels."

ECM Capital Advisors was founded by Eugene ("Gene") McBurney, one of the most experienced and widely respected investment bankers in the global natural resources sector. Over a career spanning more than 25 years, Gene has advised on some of the most significant transactions in the mining industry.

His experience includes acting as Financial Advisor to Goldcorp on its $2.4 billion acquisition of Wheaton Precious Metals, Financial Advisor to Kinross Gold on its $7.1 billion acquisition of Red Back Mining, and co-leading a $3 billion bought deal financing for Barrick Gold. He has also advised on transactions involving Aris Mining, Wheaton Precious Metals, NG Energy, Gran Colombia Gold, Hudbay and other leading companies in the sector.

ECM Capital Advisors is a boutique investment banking firm with a global footprint spanning Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. In collaboration with Altitude Capital Partners, ECM brings together a team of senior investment bankers, research analysts, and capital markets professionals with deep expertise in natural resources and technology.

Gene McBurney, Founder of ECM Capital Advisors, commented:

"NatGold Digital's model represents a fundamentally new approach to how the value of gold deposits can be realized. As capital markets continue to evolve toward real-world asset-backed digital structures, we believe NatGold is well positioned to have a meaningful impact on the traditional gold mining landscape. We are pleased to be working with the Company to help identify and advance opportunities that could form part of this emerging ecosystem."

Through this engagement, NatGold Digital expects to significantly expand its reach across the global mining industry, leveraging ECM's extensive network of relationships with mining companies, project developers and institutional stakeholders to accelerate the onboarding of qualifying gold deposits.

About ECM Capital Advisors Inc.

ECM Capital Advisors Inc. is a boutique investment banking firm with a global footprint operating across Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. The firm was founded by Eugene ("Gene") McBurney, co-founder of GMP Securities, a leading global investment bank specializing in natural resources.

ECM focuses on providing strategic advisory services in the natural resources and technology sectors, supporting clients across the full transaction lifecycle, including project sourcing, structuring and capital markets strategy. The firm works in collaboration with Altitude Capital Partners and brings together a team of senior investment bankers, research analysts and capital markets professionals with extensive global experience.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports--without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative engineered to lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: https://www.youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

Contact:

[email protected]

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+1 (646) 825-3038

The information in the above release has been prepared by NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold") using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained herein. However, subjective opinion, reliance on factors outside NatGold's control, and external information sources unavoidably mean that NatGold cannot warrant the information to be exhaustive, complete, or sufficient. The information provided herein is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any shares or securities of NatGold or for the purchase or sale of any NatGold Tokens. NatGold Tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NatGold Tokens. Potential investors should seek advice from a qualified financial dealer before investing in NatGold. There are substantial risks associated with investing in development-stage digital assets and technology companies.

SOURCE NatGold Digital Ltd.