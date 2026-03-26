NatGold Digital Announces Major Advancement in Intellectual Property Portfolio

"Originality, structure and defensibility are essential to NatGold's long-term value proposition," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital. "We believe this patent application portfolio reinforces the distinct systems and methods behind our digital mining model and strengthens the foundation on which we continue to build NatGold."

Together with the seven non-provisional applications previously announced by the Company, these newly advanced applications complete NatGold's non-provisional patent application portfolio. In total, NatGold's 10 non-provisional filings encompass the full subject matter of the Company's original 11 provisional patent applications, with two provisional matters having been consolidated into a single non-provisional application.

This milestone completes the transition of NatGold's full patent application portfolio to non-provisional status and marks an important step in protecting the intellectual property underpinning the Company's digital mining ecosystem. Collectively, the Company's 10 non-provisional applications are intended to protect core elements of the legal, technical and compliance framework supporting NatGold's model.

The newly advanced non-provisional applications include subject matter relating to:

Real-Time AISC Index Infrastructure

A system and method for generating a real-time All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") index through the acquisition, validation, normalization and weighted analysis of mining cost data from multiple sources, enabling dynamic monitoring of mining production economics.

Dynamic Tokenization and Valuation of Verified Unmined Gold Deposits

A system and method that combines blockchain technology with a real-time AISC index to support the secure, transparent and continuously updated tokenization of verified unmined gold deposits.

Digital Cutoff Grade and Resource-Credibility Tokenization Framework

A system and method for securely tokenizing unmined gold deposits through the use of a digital cutoff grade informed by geological confidence and multi-dimensional risk factors, enabling the issuance of tokens representing verified fractional interests in the underlying deposit value.

With NatGold's full non-provisional patent application portfolio now in place, the applications will proceed through the USPTO review and examination process. Patent rights are obtained when patents are granted and issued, and remain subject to the final claims approved by the USPTO.

NatGold believes a robust patent application portfolio is a foundational element of the Company's strategy, supporting ecosystem integrity, strengthening competitive positioning, and reinforcing stakeholder confidence as real-world asset applications continue to evolve.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports--without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative engineered to lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: https://www.youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.NatGold.com

The information in the above release has been prepared by NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold") using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained herein. However, subjective opinion, reliance on factors outside NatGold's control, and external information sources unavoidably mean that NatGold cannot warrant the information to be exhaustive, complete, or sufficient. The granting of any patents as a result of the Company's provisional patent applications with the USPTO, the functionality of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, as well as the Baseline Intrinsic Value of gold, NatGold valuation calculations, sustainable investment and non-dilutive investment premiums, the minting of NatGold Tokens, NatGold's future value, outlook, growth potential, pending patents, and our plans or intentions regarding a future public listing (collectively, "forward-looking statements") discusses future expectations, contains projections of future operations or financial condition, or states other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the foregoing information. A variety of risks, uncertainties, and events may cause actual results related to NatGold to differ materially from the expectations and projections described by NatGold in these forward-looking statements. Actual results related to NatGold could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to factors including, but not limited to: changes in operating costs; shifts in economic conditions and industry trends in NatGold's sector; fluctuations in foreign exchange and financial markets; changes in gold prices and AISC costs; variations in investment levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments in the regions where NatGold operates; market-based variations in the value of the NatGold Tokens that NatGold holds; and technological, mechanical, and operational challenges encountered in connection with NatGold's development activities. Furthermore, any reference to "certification" concerning a mineral resource does not imply compliance with JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300 standards but instead refers to the resource's certification under NatGold's tokenization eligibility requirements and subsequent certification as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold considers these assumptions reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove incorrect. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen circumstances. The information provided herein is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any shares or securities of NatGold or for the purchase or sale of any NatGold Tokens. Potential investors should seek advice from a qualified financial dealer before investing in NatGold. There are substantial risks associated with investing in development-stage digital assets and technology companies.

SOURCE NatGold Digital Ltd.