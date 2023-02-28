Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. announces the launch of PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE Capsules, the first generic alternative to POMALYST® in Canada

PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE provides an affordable treatment option for patients with multiple myeloma whose disease has progressed despite initial treatments

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of Natco Pharma Limited, announced today the launch of PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE Capsules, the first generic alternative to POMALYST® to be approved by Health Canada.

PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE is used in combination with Dexamethasone and Bortezomib for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior treatment regimen that included Lenalidomide. It is also used in combination with Dexamethasone for patients with multiple myeloma for whom both Bortezomib and Lenalidomide have failed and who have received at least two prior treatment regimens and have demonstrated disease progression on the last regimen.

"Natco paved the way for another first-to-market launch that will lessen the financial burden for myeloma patients and payers " said Glenn Ikeda, Ph.D., CEO of Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. "Following the launch of PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE less than 18 months ago, we renew our commitment to make myeloma treatment options accessible to Canadians. The launch of PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE represents years of Canadian investment and supports our ongoing efforts to expand our portfolio of high-quality generic medicines."

Multiple myeloma, commonly referred to as myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells. It is the second most common form of blood cancer in Canada1 with about 8,000 Canadians living with myeloma2. Patients with myeloma may have low blood cell counts giving rise to immune problems resulting in repeated infection, particularly respiratory infection. Bone health may also be affected leading to bone pain and fractures. There is no cure for myeloma, however several types of treatments help control the disease.

"Pomalidomide is an important treatment option that can extend periods of remission for patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma. PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE is the first generic alternative to POMALYST® and represents a milestone for patient and payer affordability," commented Joe Kamel, Registered Pharmacist, at PureHealth Pharmacy in Barrie, Ontario.

PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE is available in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg capsules. PrNAT-POMALIDOMIDE and PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE are available through the RevAid® risk management platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the objectives and business of Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. These statements are based on current expectations about the market and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks arise, or if estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Natco disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

About NATCO PHARMA (CANADA) INC.

Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of Natco Pharma Limited, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company focused on research, development, and manufacturing.

Established in 2012, Natco Canada supplies accessible, high-quality medicines throughout Canada. For a full list of our products, please visit www.natcopharma.ca.

RevAid and POMALYST are trademarks of Celgene Corporation.



1 Myeloma Canada - https://myelomacanada.ca/en/about-multiple-myeloma/what-is-myeloma/incidence-and-prevalence-in-canada

2 Myeloma Canada – Multiple Myeloma Patient Handbook - https://myelomacanada.ca/pixms/uploads/serve/ckeditor/myeloma_canada_patient_handbook_10_2017-2.pdf

