NASITTUQ ANNOUNCES CHRIS WEBB AS NEW PRESIDENT

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Nasittuq Corporation today announced it has appointed Chris Webb as its new President, effective June 3, 2024. Webb will replace outgoing president, Jody Langelier, who announced her retirement after a 35-year career with ATCO Frontec Ltd. and Nasittuq Corporation.

"I am delighted to be back at Nasittuq to lead at such an exciting time for the company," said Webb, who first started with the company as a trainee more than 20 years ago. "With Nasittuq's recent O&M contracts for the North Warning System and CFS Alert and the pursuit of upcoming NORAD Modernization projects, the company is well positioned for growth. These projects present incredible opportunities that will benefit Inuit and Northern communities, while contributing to the safety and security of the Arctic and North America."

Mr. Webb comes to Nasittuq after 14 years with Nunatsiavut Group of Companies (NGC), where he served as President and CEO since 2016. He has been a key leader responsible for developing short and long-term business strategic plans, instrumental in several business mergers, acquisitions, and business reorganization, while maintaining quality and service excellence.

Webb started his career with Nasittuq, first as a trainee through the Inuit Training and Development program in the contracts department, progressing to senior roles including Manager, Quality Systems, Manager Aboriginal Training & Development Program, and Logistic Support Site Manager.

Webb continues, "I want to thank the Board, as well as Jody Langelier for her stalwart leadership in securing the North Warning System and CFS Alert contracts."

A Beneﬁciary of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement, Webb has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a major in Human Resources Management and Industrial Relations from Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He earned an Executive Leadership Development Program Certiﬁcate oﬀered jointly through Queen's and Cornell Universities. He has served on the boards of 19 companies and partnerships over the years.

Nasittuq Corporation provides technical, logistics, and operations and maintenance services to its Canadian and U.S. Government customers in Canada's Arctic. Nasittuq is an Inuit owned and registered firm with three shareholders: Nunasi Corporation holds 51% voting interests; Pan Arctic Inuit Logistics (PAIL) holds 51% equity interest; and ATCO Frontec Ltd (ATCO) holds 49% voting and equity interests. More information can be found at www.nasittuq.com.

