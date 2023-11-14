Naseeha Mental Health Reports Alarming 600% Increase in Helpline Calls regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza-Israel

"Workplaces and educational institutions are contributing to alarming instances of anxiety and depression among Canadian Muslims due to its failure to equally recognize and support communities affected by the conflict

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Naseeha Mental Health has reported a staggering 600% surge in helpline calls from Muslim Canadians, along with others who are experiencing anxiety and marginalization in their schools and workplaces related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Calls received on the helpline bring attention to a troubling pattern. While many schools and workplaces have rightfully acknowledged the pain and mental distress experienced by many since Oct 7th, they routinely fail to recognize and support workers and students who are equally impacted by the news of civilian casualties in Gaza. In the worst cases, these institutions are actively suppressing and silencing the recognition of such voices, thus contributing to an alarming rise in mental health-related issues among these communities. Students and employees of Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian backgrounds in particular are experiencing an increase in mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, as their voices and experiences go unheard.

"Fundamentally, this is a DEI issue in which our call logs indicate an abject failure on the part of employers and educational institutions," said Zaid Al-Rawni, Chief Executive Officer of Naseeha Mental Health. "This failure in turn has contributed to a surge in mental health issues in the affected communities. This goes beyond providing support — it's about fairness in acknowledging suffering. When one group's pain is acknowledged while another's is systematically ignored or suppressed, it creates a division that hampers true inclusivity and mental well-being in schools and in the workplace."

Naseeha Mental Health urgently calls for action from leaders in government and in our workplaces and educational institutions. The objective should be to cultivate an equitable environment where the voices of all marginalized groups are equally heard and validated. Only through a balanced approach of recognizing the struggles faced by all communities can a genuinely inclusive and supportive learning and workplace culture be fostered.

In the face of these challenges, Naseeha reaffirms its commitment to providing mental health support and assisting employers in addressing inequality in care. We stand in solidarity with all who are suffering, regardless of their background, and our doors are open to everyone and anyone who needs help.

About Naseeha Mental Health Naseeha Mental Health operates a confidential helpline that offers immediate,non-judgmental, and anonymous support to Muslims. Since 2006, Naseeha has been a crucial support system for individuals facing mental health challenges, advocating for fair treatment and support for all communities.

SOURCE Naseeha Mental Health

For further information: Zaid Al-Rawni, Tel: (905) 866-6881, Email: [email protected], Website: www.naseeha.org, Support Line: 1866 NASEEHA (627-3342)