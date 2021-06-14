Narcity Media Announces to Help Small Businesses With $100,000 in Ad Credits Giveaway

Narcity wants to give back to local businesses in Canada that have been impacted by COVID-19.

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Small businesses are critical to the progress of the Canadian economy but their financial existence is still uncertain. Narcity Media is hoping to boost locally owned businesses by giving away $100,000 in display and video advertising through self-serve platform, Narcity Campaign Manager (NCM).

The revenue that small and medium enterprises (SME) make traditionally comes from their community. However, according to the CFIB, "Canada's small businesses now collectively owe over $135 billion as a result of the pandemic." Community support for SMEs across Canada has never been so important.

"Our readers love supporting small businesses from their area," says Adrian Seeley, Director of Media Sales at Narcity. "Our audience goes out of their way to buy local when they see the businesses they know and love, on our properties."

Small businesses can easily apply for up to $500 of ad spend by signing up here and creating an account at ncm.narcitymedia.com. A member from the NCM team will then review the account and provide a code in order to activate this giveaway.

Awareness can make or break a small business. Learn how NCM can help: Try it out or reach out to us.

