NAQI Logix -- a Breakthrough in Human-Machine Interface Without Brain Implants -- is Accepted into the Innovative Solutions Canada Program

VANCOUVER. BC, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- NAQI Logix, a Canadian technology company that has created a new human-machine interface that does not require brain implants, is proud to have been prequalified by Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) as one of the country's most promising digital innovations for its NAQI Earbuds.

NAQI's technology platform, which can be integrated into earbuds and other wearables such as glasses and headsets, allows users to control their digital world without the need for voice, touch, screen, or cameras.

NAQI Logix, Breakthrough in Human-Machine Interface Without Brain Implants, Accepted to Innovative Solutions Canada Post this

Recently selected by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2023, NAQI turns facial gestures and movements into powerful digital commands. The technology is already being used to control wheelchairs, computers, robots, and even 737 flight simulators with the blink of an eye and other tiny facial gestures and movements.

This sophisticated control over the digital world, including AR/VR and Metaverse, is possible without brain implants because NAQI's patented technology uses a non-invasive sensor that gently touches the ear and transforms micro-gestures and movements into digital commands.

"We thank the Canadian government for their help in the development and commercialization of our technology," said Dave Segal, NAQI's inventor and Chief Innovation Officer, of Vancouver-based NAQI Logix. "Innovative Solutions Canada is a program that assists companies like ours to bring exciting new technologies to the world. We think NAQI is everyone's digital superpower, and Canada's support will help us bring this to millions of people whose lives will be improved."

Former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan, who is on the company's board, was the first quadriplegic to use NAQI to control his wheelchair. He said: "I have been waiting for a technology like this my whole life."

Naqi Logix, under the ISC program, will receive up to $1.1 million to test and validate their neural earbuds and support early development for commercialization. ISC has matched NAQI Logix with Shared Services Canada (SSC) to evaluate the technology's compatibility with federal government IT services, including accessibility features for employees.

This initiative aligns with SSC's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, demonstrated through its Accessibility Plan (2022-2025). The plan outlines actions to create a more inclusive workplace culture and addresses priority areas such as program design, ICT usability, procurement, and employment practices.

SSC consolidates and enhances IT services across government departments to improve efficiency and accessibility. SSC's role extends to providing accessible digital services and tools government-wide, supporting initiatives like the Accessibility, Accommodation and Adaptive Computer Technology program (AAACT) for employees with disabilities. The Accessible Canada Act, enacted by the Government of Canada, aims to achieve a barrier-free Canada by 2040. It focuses on proactive identification and removal of accessibility barriers in priority areas like employment, ICT, and transportation, with a principle of consultation with persons with disabilities, making SSC the ideal matching department to test NAQI Logix's technology.

The Company believes NAQI is a gamechanger for people with accessibility and mobility issues and aligns with the Government of Canada's commitment to achieving a barrier-free Canada. NAQI can contribute to seven priority areas, including employment, the built environment, information and communication technologies, and transportation, making it a critical asset for over six million Canadians living with disabilities.

The company is also in the process of a small manufacturing run to supply commercial partners with test earbud units for product development. Although NAQI Logix is not an earbud manufacturer, they plan to license their technology to a wide range of partners and leading wearable manufacturers.

In addition to their ease of use, NAQI Earbuds offer benefits in the healthcare sector, particularly for individuals with quadriplegia, offering an alternative to sip-puff straws and head-arrays for controlling wheelchairs. The NAQI Earbud's technical specifications are user-friendly, making it accessible to individuals familiar with common operating systems like Windows, iOS, and Android.

NAQI Logix holds 26 patents worldwide, further solidifying its position as a pioneering force in the tech industry.

About NAQI Logix:

NAQI Logix is a Canadian technology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking innovations that enhance accessibility and control in the digital age. Our flagship product, the NAQI Earbud, empowers users to interact with information systems and devices hands-free, voice-free, and look-free, ushering in a new era of accessibility and control. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of Canadians and the global population through cutting-edge technology.

About Innovative Solutions Canada:

Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) stands as a pivotal federal initiative, spearheaded by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED), with a resolute mission to propel the research, development, testing, and commercialization of Canadian technological innovations. ISC's Challenge Stream and Testing Stream play a pivotal role in empowering startups and small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to surmount the obstacles of technology testing and development, enabling them to bring globally sought-after products and services to the market. Simultaneously, these efforts enhance government operations, fostering a win-win scenario for both entrepreneurs and the public sector.

About Shared Services Canada:

Shared Services Canada (SSC) is a pivotal agency within the Government of Canada, using a government-wide approach, SSC delivers reliable and secure IT Operations, IT infrastructure, and communication and workplace technology services that support and enable government-wide programs and digital services for the Public Service. Accessibility is a core goal for SSC, as evidenced by its commitment to creating an inclusive and barrier-free environment for all Canadians, including those with disabilities. This commitment is reflected in initiatives such as the Accessibility, Accommodation, and Adaptive Computer Technology (AAACT) program, which supports employees with disabilities, injuries, and ergonomic requirements in their workplace. SSC's role extends beyond internal operations to include the provision of accessible digital services and tools to the entire government, ensuring that accessibility considerations are integrated into the technology and services used across federal departments.

