Nanticoke Powerhouse Safely Demolished

"The closure of Nanticoke Generating Station remains one of North America's single largest climate change initiatives," said Mike Martelli, OPG President of Renewable Generation. "Building and sustaining a clean, low cost electricity system is fundamental to a healthy environment and a strong, low-carbon economy. I want to thank all of the employees that contributed to the legacy of a high performing station and the community for their decades of support and ensure residents that Nanticoke Solar is a continuation of OPG's rich legacy of generating electricity in their backyard."

OPG and its partners, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, developed the 44-megawatt solar facility on time and on budget. The facility went into service on March 29. Nanticoke Solar is the fourth OPG First Nations partnership.

Located near Port Dover on the shores of Lake Erie, the former Nanticoke Generating Station produced power for more than 40 years and at peak capacity, the facility could power a city the size of Toronto. Nanticoke burned its last piece of coal on Dec. 31, 2013 and demolition of the stacks occurred on February 28, 2018.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with expertise in nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas.

BACKGROUNDER: NANTICOKE GENERATING STATION

OPG's Nanticoke Generating Station (GS) was once the largest coal-fired power plant in the world, with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts at its peak operations. This is almost 1,000 megawatts more than the current capacity of Pickering Nuclear GS. Throughout the late 1990s, Nanticoke GS provided a significant amount of Ontario's baseload power. This station employed more than 600 staff and provided essential electricity to southern Ontario's industrial sector.

Replacing coal-fired electricity generation remains the single largest climate change initiative undertaken in North America, and was the equivalent of taking up to seven million cars off the road. Banning coal for electricity generation has contributed to reduced emissions of fine particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, toxic substances such as mercury, volatile organic compounds and black carbon (soot), and has helped reduce the number of smog days in Ontario.

Quick Facts:



Construction timeline: 1967 to 1978

Decommissioned: 2013

Generating capacity: 8 x 500 megawatt unites with a total capacity of 4000 megawatts

Stack height: 198 metres (650 feet) or roughly equivalent to a 60-storey high-rise

Powerhouse size: 491,400 sq. ft. or more than 8.5 football fields



NANTICOKE SOLAR PROJECT:



In 2016, OPG and its partners, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, were selected by the Independent Electricity System Operator to develop a 44-megawatt solar facility on and near the Nanticoke site. The facility was completed and online on March 29, 2019.



Generating capacity: 44 megawatts

Number of solar panels: 200,000



SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us @opg

Related Links

http://www.opg.com

