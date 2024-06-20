The company is also enhancing its flights to Marrakech and Puerto Vallarta for the winter season

MONTREAL, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to announce that it is now offering year-round flights to Nantes, France. The company is also adding an additional frequency to its new service to Marrakech, Morocco, as well as to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. These new flight options, all offered departing Montreal, are now available for booking on the Air Transat website.

Annualization of the Nantes Route

Air Transat is consolidating its position as the leading carrier between Quebec and France by annualizing its exclusive Montreal-Nantes route. Travel enthusiasts will be able to fly to this western French destination on Fridays and Sundays from November to April. It is the fourth French destination offered year-round, along with Paris, Marseille and Lyon.

"Nantes is a continuation of the annualization of our services to the French provinces," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "This will not only allow our passengers to discover this beautiful region of France throughout the year, but it will also facilitate family reunions for the large French community living in Montreal."

Program Expansion to Marrakech and Puerto Vallarta

The exclusive non-stop service between Montreal and Marrakech, inaugurated on June 12, will be reinforced with the addition of a weekly flight from February 12 to April 24. An additional frequency will also be added to Puerto Vallarta from February 11 to March 25.

These destinations are also accessible from several other Canadian cities, including Toronto, thanks to domestic flights connecting with partner Porter Airlines*. Flights to Marrakech are also available departing Toronto via a connection with an Air Transat flight from Toronto to Montreal.

These additional flights will be operated, notably, with its new-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft, featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems, and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 and NOx) in their category.

*Only Porter Airlines flights for travel by March 25, 2025 are currently available for booking on the Air Transat website. Booking options for travel after this date will be available in the coming weeks.

