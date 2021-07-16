NanoXplore Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer, NanoXplore Inc., ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GRA), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Corporation's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and close the market.

"The listing on TSX further enhances our profile and exposure as we look forward to connecting with a wider audience of the investment community," added Dr. Nazarpour.