NANOS SURVEY SHOWS STRONG PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR A NEW PLANETARIUM AND SPACE EDUCATION

Overwhelming support in Ontario for a new public planetarium in Toronto as a future hub for learning, research, and tourism.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - A new survey by Nanos Research shows strong public support for a new public planetarium in Toronto to boost education, research and tourism for future jobs and economic growth.

The August survey shows that 74% of residents support or somewhat support a new public planetarium funded by the private and public sectors.

Source: Architectural concept rendering by Bill Chomik, Kasian Architecture (CNW Group/Space Place Canada)

87% of respondents say a new public planetarium will encourage students to pursue STEAM-science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) as the most significant potential positive impact.

75% of Ontarians also attribute high importance to ensuring that Ontario schools actually teach Space and space-related earth sciences.

A further 85% of Ontarians see a positive or somewhat positive impact a public planetarium will have on furthering research about Space and space-related earth sciences.

Other findings about planetarium education, careers, funding, and tourism:

57% of respondents support a planetarium funded by a mix of public and private sector investments or donors

81% see a positive or somewhat positive impact on tourism

72% say they are likely or somewhat likely to visit a new public planetarium in Toronto

"The survey is a big public endorsement of how a public planetarium in Toronto can further STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) education and jobs of the future," says Henry Lotin, Chair of Space Place Canada. Space Place Canada is the Toronto-based grassroots group of space enthusiasts, academics, community, and corporate leaders drawn from across Canada who commissioned the poll. "Space Place is thrilled Ontarians validate our view that Space Place can also serve as a signature tourist destination for Toronto promoting economic growth."

"The survey results indicate broad public support for a new public planetarium in Toronto. Ontarians see the multifaceted value of such an initiative ranging from promoting science-based learning and engagement through to a positive impact on tourism," says Nik Nanos.

Toronto is the largest metropolitan area in North America without a planetarium since the McLaughlin Planetarium closed in 1995.

The new Space Place planetarium will contribute to the public understanding and appreciation of Space, Canada's role in Space, and space-related earth sciences through the physical planetarium structure and virtually online.

What's next?

Space Place is sharing the Nanos survey results with civic, academic, and corporate leaders to discuss the necessary next steps to make Space Place a reality, including securing an appropriate site for the physical planetarium.

Nanos Research methodology

The Nanos land- and cell-line hybrid telephone and online random survey of 526 Ontarians was conducted August 27-31, 2022, and is accurate 4.3 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20. The complete Nanos survey is available at Space Place Canada.

About Space Place Canada

Founded in 2018, Space Place Planetarium Canada is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary group of professionals and students determined to bring an iconic physical planetarium back to Toronto supporting a virtual planetarium for Canada and the world.

Instagram @spaceplacecanada

Facebook @Space Place Canada

Twitter @SpacePlaceCda

Space Place Canada thanks our supporters and collaborators, including MDA, Canada's premier space-tech company and creator of the Canadarm, Larsen & Toubro, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Blakes, Global Public Affairs, Stradea and Lassonde School of Engineering at York University.

SOURCE Space Place Canada

For further information: Media Contact, Taylor Jantzi, 416-575-5366, [email protected]