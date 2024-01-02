nanopay Partners with National Bank of Pakistan to Provide the Fastest and Cheapest Way for The Pakistani Community in Canada to Send Money to Family and Friends

nanopay Foree Remittance, powered by nanopay's payment innovation platform, combines the best rates from National Bank of Pakistan without hidden transaction fees, and utilizes Interac e-Transfer® to deliver funds to beneficiaries in near real-time.

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - nanopay, a global payments technology company, introduces nanopay Foree Remittance that provides the cheapest and fastest way to send money to Pakistan. nanopay has partnered with National Bank of Pakistan, a familiar and trusted brand, to offer a bespoke remittance solution specifically for the Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

When the Pakistani community in Canada want to send money home to family and friends they are faced with confusing options from Canadian banks and existing remittance companies. High fees and a wide disparity of foreign exchange rates make it expensive to send funds to Pakistan. nanopay has collaborated closely with National Bank of Pakistan to build a solution uniquely designed for the North American to Pakistan corridor. Now there is a better way for the Pakistanis in Canada to send money without the stress of shopping for the best rate or worrying about whether and when their loved ones will receive the funds.

$0 Fee Transfers. With up to 4% remittance fees on average from Canada to Pakistan , take advantage of Foree Remittance $0 fee transfers. 1

Connecting nanopay to 35+ banks, National Bank of Pakistan ensures the broadest distribution of remittances and when combined with nanopay's integration with Interac e-Transfer®, enables Foree Remittance to deliver funds immediately to loved ones in Pakistan.

"I founded nanopay to make financial inclusion a reality and recognize how important it is for the Pakistani community in Canada to support their family and friends back home", says Laurence Cooke, Founder and CEO, nanopay Corporation. "Our partnership with National Bank of Pakistan, a familiar and trusted brand, delivers on that vision by providing the best rates without hidden fees to maximize the impact of the funds they send back home."

nanopay Foree Remittance is immediately available across Canada as a Web App or Get It On Google Play . Check out our great rates and Sign Up to send money to your family and friends today!

For more information on nanopay Foree Remittance visit https://foree.nanopay.net .

About nanopay

nanopay is a global payments technology company based in Toronto that is powering the Frictionless® Future of Payments. nanopay provides a platform for innovation that empowers banks and businesses to deliver new payment experiences for their clients. Built on next generation Centralized Ledger Technology (CLT), the platform delivers a high level of performance and resilience, improving the visibility and security of payments.

About National Bank of Pakistan

National Bank of Pakistan is a government owned bank in Pakistan. It has redefined its role and has graduated from a public sector organization into a modern commercial bank. National Bank of Pakistan has built an extensive branch network of 1500+ branches in Pakistan and operates branches around the world.

1 No service or transaction fees charged when sending the CAD equivalent of USD$100 or more. Most competitive rates provided by National Bank of Pakistan. Account to account transfers in seconds when using Interac e-Transfer®.

