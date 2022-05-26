Nanomonx Announces a Three-Year Agreement with the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development

MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Nanomonx, an independent studio specializing in the development of educational technology, proudly announces that its flagship digital educational resource, Boreal Tales, has been selected to support writing skills for all students from grade 4 to grade 6 in Nova Scotia for three years. As part of the agreement, Nanomonx will also provide professional training sessions to the province's teachers to help them integrate the new educational resource to their classrooms.

The Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development (EECD) issued a request for proposals to seek digital resources to support teachers in developing student writing skills. By proposing Boreal Tales, an educational resource that combines English, French first, and French immersion languages and one that is sensitive to the culture and heritage of learners, Nanomonx met all the selection criteria and was awarded the contract.

Supporting the EECD's objectives of engaging reluctant writers, promoting collaboration and offering teachers progress tracking options, Boreal Tales also provides students with strong visual appeal and creative possibilities that quickly engage learners. The learning resource focuses on the reciprocal relationship between reading and writing and can also be used for individual learning needs.

"Our team has heavily invested in developing a digital educational resource that creates a fun, engaging learning environment for students that significantly improves their writing skills," said Marc Suys, Director, Business Development. "Seeing this be recognized by EECD's literacy and curriculum specialists, and having the opportunity to work closely with them, is a significant milestone in Nanomonx's quest to help young learners nurture their creativity, spark engagement and increase their motivation while mastering their reading and writing skills. We are eager for students in Nova Scotia to bring their stories to life."

About Boreal Tales

Boreal Tales is a digital creation resource designed to develop elementary school students' writing, reading and social studies skills. Through a wide variety of fun and historical themes, the game sparks students' creativity and can even be used to help them discover our country's rich history.

The resource offers a catalog filled with reading and writing challenges that are designed for different grade levels and school subjects. Used in well over 50 school boards across Quebec and Canada, Boreal Tales is recognized by teachers as an amazing tool to engage students and thus improve their performance in English and French.

About Nanomonx

Nanomonx promotes children's learning by creating digital educational resources that nurture their creativity, spark engagement and increase their motivation.

Based in Montreal, Nanomonx specializes in the development of resources that improve teaching and make learning fun. Our multi-disciplinary team develops products that meet the needs of teachers and learners.

