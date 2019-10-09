NannoPad® Makes Its Grand Debut in Canada

More and more women are choosing NannoPad

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Nannocare, the Los Angeles-based creator of NannoPad®, is excited to announce that NannoPad is now available nationally through several distributors in Canada.

NannoPad® is the sanitary napkin that is revolutionizing how menstrual discomfort can be relieved with fewer or no medications, heating pads or other items used to help alleviate PMS symptoms. NannoPad is embedded with Nannogenic™ technology which utilizes the far infrared wavelength, the same electromagnetic wavelength that is naturally emitted by human bodies. Multiple studies and user testing have confirmed the effectiveness of far infrared energy in "alleviating different symptoms associated with chronic pain or other related medical concerns."

Made of USDA, 100% OCS-certified organic cotton, NannoPad is hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial. The pads and liners contain no chlorine, pesticides, dyes, or fragrances. In the words of Dr. Lisa Benest, M.D., certified by the American Board of Dermatology, "There are no materials used in NannoPad that would cause skin irritation. The pad is all-natural." NannoPad's breathable and ultra-absorbent layers lock in heavy flows and help with odor control.

NannoPad comes in non-toxic, environmentally friendly, biodegradable packaging and wrappers. The wrappers are made of bioplastics, which are made from crops that are grown rather than from fossil fuels.

In response to media coverage such as Healthline's "Spotlight: Best Next-Gen Menstrual Products" and showcase events such as the Canada Food Health Association's annual show and the Natural Products Expo East, major Canadian retailers are now stocking all four of the NannoPad® products including the Multipack, Super, Regular and Pantyliners.

NannoPad is now available through chain and independent retailers as well as national distribution partners.

Nationally:

McKesson Canada

Purity Life Health Products

Pharmasave

East:

LifeMax Natural Foods

West:

Nationwide Natural Foods

London Drugs

Additionally, over 50 Canadian independent natural and specialty stores and online outlets carry NannoPad.

More and more consumers are choosing NannoPad, the soft, dry, breathable and comfortable sanitary napkin. Regarding the expansion into Canadian retail outlets, Paul Van Kleef, CEO and founder of Nannocare, says, "We could not be more thrilled to provide women with more convenient ways than ever to access NannoPad. By expanding our distribution to retailers, we are able to bring a new kind of innovation in the feminine hygiene space to Canadian women's everyday lives."

To learn more about NannoPad, please visit www.nannocare.com or check out Nannocare's Instagram @nannocare.

