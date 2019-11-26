Nanalysis Announces Third Quarter (Q3) 2019 Financials

CALGARY, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Nanalysis",TSXV:NSCI), a global leader in magnetic resonance for industrial applications, announces today the filing on Sedar.com of its third quarter (Q3) financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019 and related MD&A.

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter to September 30, 2019

Nine-month 2019 revenue of $6,241K versus $5,595K in 2018

versus in 2018 Q3 2019 revenue of $1,641K versus $1,797K for Q3 2018

versus for Q3 2018 Nine-month 2019 gross margins of 70% versus 62% in 2018

Q3 2019 three-month net loss of $298K versus a net loss of $523K in Q3 2018

versus a net loss of in Q3 2018 Nine-month 2019 net loss, normalized to exclude RTO costs, of 258K

September 30, 2019 cash balance of $6,277K

cash balance of September 30, 2019 working capital of $8,670K

Nanalysis CEO Sean Krakiwsky states: "For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 revenue was $6,241K, 12% higher than the same period in 2018. Margins have continued to expand for nine-months of 2019 and are now at 70% compared to 66% through the same period of 2018. The third quarter is our seasonally uncertain quarter because our academic customers tend not to place orders over the summer, the third quarter of 2019 felt the effects of this uncertainty and the result was reduced sales in the quarter."

Q3 2019 Operational Highlights

Established a major collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH to develop NMR devices for industrial applications

Mr. Krakiwsky continued, "We announced a partnership to develop industrial NMR devices in collaboration with Bosch during the quarter. This project with Bosch is part of our business plan to create value added reseller agreements with partners that have greater market reach. We are pursuing several other like partnerships, in different verticals. The work we do in these partnerships is part of our existing product roadmap, meaning there is no customization done for the partner, but rather any customization work is done by the partner, as the value add. Nanalysis retains all pertinent IP created in these partnerships."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada with ticker symbol of 'NSCI'. The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial instrumentation markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first fully featured portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens, and the company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. On August 26, the company announced a new 100 MHz device that will ship to advance order customers in Q1 2020.

Nanalysis devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, etc.) as well as numerous government and university labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities with partners and independently.

