Nanalysis Announces Release of Automation Software

Provides Ease of Use and Reduces Expertise Required to Collect Data

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR instruments and imaging technology and services for industrial and research applications, announces the release of automation software to reduce the barrier of expertise required to generate quantitative data.

"It has long been the vision for Nanalysis to proliferate the use of NMR Spectroscopy into industrial quality control and quality assurance," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "While NMR is often considered the most information rich technique, it is not frequently incorporated into routine QA/QC because of the requirements of larger legacy NMR instrumentation that are not practical in many environments, including manufacturing and QA/QC laboratories. Additionally, the large barrier of expertise required to maintain equipment, acquire and analyze NMR data has been limiting. Our novel benchtop NMR products provide high quality data that have been proven to work well in these applications, as illustrated, for example, in our previous work with the USP for quantification of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Now, through the addition of onboard software solutions, we can streamline the data analysis and reduce the barrier of expertise required to introduce these instruments into testing and measurement laboratories."

The new software, called the qNMR module, is an automated, easy-to-use software module to allow users to create and edit methods for routine qNMR assays. This allows technicians to collect data effortlessly, with no expertise in NMR spectroscopy required. The module has been designed to work with both our 100 MHz product, and our recently released 60 MHz, as well as in conjunction with autosamplers for higher throughput. A full description and video can be found on our website here: https://www.nanalysis.com/qnmr.

Dr. Susanne D. Riegel, Nanalysis VP Marketing & NMR Product Manager says, "To expand the use of our compact and portable benchtop NMR platforms into industrial QA/QC we have employed a four-pronged approach: 1) identify and validate methods which have a strong ROI for modernizing the incumbent method to benchtop NMR; 2) provide good data handling practices to ensure data integrity requirements are met; 3) explore regulation compliance of these methods; and, finally, 4) reduce the barrier to expertise for NMR Spectroscopy. This qNMR software module was specifically targeted as a solution to address the last pain point. By allowing admin to set up QA/QC methods that technicians can select to yield processed and analyzed quantitative data address one of the main obstacles that hinder use of NMR in QA/QC."

"Nanalysis continues to provide innovative hardware and software solutions. By establishing great working relationships with key organizations in strategic sectors (e.g., pharmaceuticals, polymers, illicit drugs), over the next several years, we expect to execute many benchtop NMR regulatory methods with USP, ISO, etc.. Pairing validated methods with strong ROI with good data handling practices we can help drive the need for modernization of testing principles. We are also partnering with companies leading the charge towards Self Driving Labs (SDL) to supercharge innovation and reduce overall costs with automation, high throughput, and AI. This in turn, will be a growth driver for QA/QC in the pharmaceutical and polymer markets," concluded Dr. Riegel.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced commercial compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company is working to expand into new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada. In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

