Nanalysis Announces Next Generation 60MHz Benchtop NMR Spectrometer

Debuting at Pittcon Conference and Expo in Boston, MA March 1-5th

CALGARY, AB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR instruments and imaging technology and services for industrial and research applications, announces the launch of its 60 MHz Benchtop NMR spectrometer on top its next generation tech platform. The Company is debuting the instrument at the Pittcon Conference and Expo this week in Boston, MA, which was established 75 years ago, and is historically known as one of the largest instrumentation trade show in the world: https://pittcon.org/expo.

Nanalysis-60 (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We are excited to offer the new Nanalysis-60, which is a fruit of our ongoing innovation on our magnetic resonance tech platform and constitutes a major improvement relative to the previous generation 60 MHz instrument," said Nanalysis CEO Sean Krakiwsky. While we will still offer our original 60 MHz instrument to price sensitive customers, this new product has differentiated performance and features and has been designed for industry customers that want the 60 MHz field strength but need more capabilities. This new product is on the same platform as our 100 MHz product, and targets customers in the pharma, food, chemical, security, advanced materials, mining, and academic verticals. The new product continues our narrative of making the gold standard of testing, NMR spectroscopy, available in benchtop form, requiring no superconducting magnets nor liquid helium fills, with simple to use software via a touch screen on your benchtop or mobile lab. Customers don't need to spend millions of dollars on massive systems that are difficult to operate. Instead that can use reasonably priced instruments from Nanalysis, that are portable and accessible at the point of need."

Click here to view a video of our great new product: https://youtu.be/y2d_GKUtST4?si=hx2r4tuzRYRxipmh.

New Nanalysis 60 Capabilities:

More power and sensitivity: To analyze and quantify small amounts of compounds.

More Accurate and improved sensitivity: Increased resolution which allows for better quantification of compounds.

Advanced Automation: Autosampler and flow cell available for higher throughput

Optional Functionality: Full suite of software features available, including Pulsed-Field Gradients to enhance 2D NMR analysis and solvent suppression routines.

Nanalysis' electronics, software, and magnet platform will allow for the launching of other spectrometer products in the future, at different price points for the market.

This new version of the 60 MHz product is priced in between our existing legacy 60 MHz and 100 MHz versions, and is available for orders immediately.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced commercial compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company is working to expand into new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada. In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

