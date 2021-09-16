Nanaimo Port Authority and Snuneymuxw First Nation Announce Long-term Agreement for Passenger Ferry Service

— Assembly Wharf to be new home for Nanaimo-Downtown Vancouver Route —

SNUNEYMUXW TERRITORY, BC and NANAIMO, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Nanaimo Port Authority (NPA) and the Snuneymuxw First Nation (SFN) in conjunction with Conqora Capital Partners Inc. (Conqora) announced today that the parties have entered into agreements for the purpose of providing a high-speed passenger ferry service that will connect Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver. The NPA has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Conqora which provides access to the Nanaimo Assembly Wharf for vessel berths, welcome terminals, parking and passenger connectivity areas. The NPA and Conqora partnership will bring jobs and future development to the Assembly Wharf in order to better serve the Regional District of Nanaimo and those that are visiting the area from the mainland and abroad.

Donna Hais, Chair of the Nanaimo Port Authority, shares that "After many years of talking about a fast passenger service coming to Nanaimo, it is with great pleasure that the Nanaimo Port Authority announces our unique partnership with SFN and Conqora to bring this vital service to Nanaimo. Providing infrastructure that connects Nanaimo to the rest of the world is one of the Port's mandates and we are excited to be able to connect people through this mode of transportation."

Conqora Capital Partners Inc. have also entered into a Recognition, Cooperation and Benefits Agreement with Snuneymuxw First Nation authorizing the new fast passenger ferry in Snuneymuxw Territory. This agreement recognizes the SFN rights, lands and waterways upon which the high-speed passenger ferry service will operate. The partnership between SFN and Conqora seeks to promote greater respect for, and understanding of, the deep heritage and history of the Snuneymuxw First Nation and is built on the desire to establish a long-term relationship of respect, mutual benefit and to provide meaningful contribution to the local and regional economy.

Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse states, "Our Nation is delighted to announce our tripartite partnership that brings the long awaited fast-passenger ferry to our region. We always must be mindful that the Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 protects and preserves Snuneymuxw lands and waters, and enables trade and commerce in our territory. We are proud to work with Conqora and the NPA on the basis of respect and recognition for the greater good of everyone and the economy. Congratulations to everyone involved to make this happen and we look forward to building on this momentum, building a stronger economy and stronger foundations of respect and cooperation."

"Conqora is proud to be in partnership with the Nanaimo Port Authority and Snuneymuxw First Nation to bring this service to the local communities. We are working together with a common goal to affect positive impact and growth within the communities that this partnership will serve," says Rupesh Amin, CEO & Founder, Conqora Capital Partners Inc. "Collaborating with the Snuneymuxw First Nation and Nanaimo Port Authority has been a great pleasure and I would like to sincerely thank them for their honesty, commitment, and shared vision for this service. Conqora is excited about the potential this partnership represents and what this high-speed passenger ferry service means for the future of the province."

Details surrounding the new high-speed ferry service will be announced in the near future.

About the Port of Nanaimo

Local Benefits – Global Reach. The Port of Nanaimo is located on the East Coast of Vancouver Island in British Columbia. One of the 17 Federally regulated Port Authorities in Canada, the vision of the Port of Nanaimo is to be the Vancouver Island Port connecting the Island to the world via the Salish Sea, providing the safe and sustainable movement of people and goods while delivering economic growth that benefits Canada, British Columbia and the Island.

For more information regarding the current activities of the Port of Nanaimo please visit our new website: www.npa.ca.

About Snuneymuxw First Nation

The Snuneymuxw are a vibrant First Nation of the Coast Salish People, located in the centre of Coast Salish territory on the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Fraser River, Burrard Inlet and the Howe Sound. The Snuneymuxw territory encompasses one of the most productive and resource rich areas at the heart of the Salish Sea. On December 23, 1854, the Crown entered the Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 constituting solemn promises and obligations to forever and always protect Snuneymuxw villages, enclosed fields, and the right to hunt and fisheries as formerly.

For more information please visit www.snuneymuxw.ca.

About Conqora Capital Partners Inc.

Conqora is a Canadian private equity firm focused on sourcing, underwriting and developing real-asset-backed, direct investment opportunities. Conqora specializes in building strong leadership teams and partnering with governments and local communities to deliver and operate successful enterprises that create net positive impacts in the regions in which it invests.

For more information regarding Conqora Capital Partners Inc., please visit our website at www.conqora.ca.

