Namibia Ministry of Mines and Energy Designates ReconAfrica Drilling Operations as Essential Service

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTC: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to advise that on July 24, 2020 it received from the Namibia Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") a letter which declares the planned drilling operations to be undertaken in Q4 2020 by ReconAfrica in the Kavango basin as 'essential service'. The Company will work with MME providing schedules for arrival of equipment and personnel anticipated throughout September and October, 2020.

"We are pleased that the Namibia Ministry of Mines and Energy has expressed its full support for the importation of equipment and admission of foreign personnel, facilitating ReconAfrica's Q4 2020 drilling schedule" said Jay Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We will of course ensure compliance by Company personnel with all applicable COVID rules in effect".

The Company advises that it has received from Sproule International Limited ("Sproule") an updated estimation of the prospective resources of ReconAfrica that includes the Company's rights in Botswana as of June 30, 2020 (the "Sproule Report").

A copy of the Sproule Report will be filed on SEDAR under ReconAfrica's profile at www.sedar.com.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information: J. Jay Park, CEO or Scot Evans, COO | Tel: +1 (604) 423-5384, Email: [email protected]