NameSilo Reaches Important Milestone of 3 Million Active Domains

VANCOUVER, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has surpassed the important milestone of 3 million active domains under management. This accomplishment comes less than 10 months after surpassing 2 million active domains in September 2018. This continued growth puts NameSilo in the top 15 of the nearly 3,000 ICANN-accredited registrars in the world and maintains their status as one of the fastest growing registrars in the industry.

NameSilo's incredible growth is primarily attributable to providing intuitive domain registration and management tools, responsive and never outsourced customer service provided via email and live chat, technical expertise, best-in-class pricing, and free add-ons that other registrars routinely charge for like WHOIS privacy, ICANN fees, email forwarding, enhanced account security options, parking and more.

Kristaps Ronka, CEO of NameSilo states, "Our entire team at NameSilo would like to thank our customers and partners for helping us achieve this tremendous milestone. It is a privilege to have become the go-to registrar for so many customers around the world looking to register and manage their domains. Know that we remain committed to offering best-in-class products and services, high quality customer support and the lowest everyday pricing!"

NameSilo launched in 2010 and has established itself as one of the most-trusted and secure registrars catering to an array of different customers. Since being acquired by Brisio Innovations (now called NameSilo Technologies) on August 1, 2018, NameSilo has been growing at over 95% making it one of the 5 fastest growing registrars in the world based on statistics made available from ICANN. Over this time, the company has also added new hosting, SSL and e-mail services in addition to their existing portfolio of domain related products and services, which includes, but is not limited to, a domain management platform that permits bulk auctioning, one-click technical integrations to third-party companies, affiliate and reseller opportunities and a low-commission domain Marketplace for domain professionals.

Whether you are registering a domain name for your personal website, trying to grow your domain portfolio or looking to establish a website for your business, NameSilo offers everything you need for the easy management of your domains, and at consistently low everyday prices without having to hunt down coupons or wait for special offers.

"We are really excited for the future of this industry and look forward to continue doing our part in order to drive education, awareness and internet literacy. In a time when the world is becoming increasingly more connected through the internet, websites have become online representations of our businesses, entertainment portals and educational resources. We help empower our customers to navigate these digital landscapes and in doing so, have become a force in the domain registration market," added Endrit Muca, CMO at NameSilo.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with 3 million active domains under management, and over 295,000 customers from approximately 160 countries.

