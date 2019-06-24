NameSilo Reaches 2 Million .com Domain Milestone

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the world's fastest growing domain registrars, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the significant milestone of reaching 2 million

.com domains under management.

This places NameSilo in the top 10 of all domain registrars managing .com domains globally.

NameSilo's growth is primarily attributable to providing intuitive domain registration and management tools, responsive customer service provided by email, and live chat, technical expertise, and best-in-class pricing for additional value add services such as hosting, SSL and email.

NameSilo LLC CEO Kristaps Ronka states, "Reaching 2 million .com domains is a big achievement for us, and it's important to note that while it took us approximately 7 years to reach 1 million .com domains, we grew from 1 million to 2 million in less than a year."

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with over 2.95 million active domains under management, and over 270,000 customers from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and set forth in detail in the Company's CSE Listing Statement dated August 1, 2018. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.

For further information: NameSilo Technologies Corp., Paul Andreola, President, CEO and Director, (604) 644-0072, www.brisio.com; NameSilo LLC, Kristaps Ronka, CEO, pr@namesilo.com, www.namesilo.com