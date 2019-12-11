NameSilo partners with NuSEC to provide Premium DNS service

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the cloud brokerage platform NuSEC to offer a new domain name resolution service that resolves their customer's DNS requests through a worldwide network of redundant DNS servers for a safer, smarter and faster Internet experience.

In November 2019, it was reported that Google will be identifying and labelling slow performing websites. The new Premium DNS Service, called "NuDNS", will allow NameSilo customers to speed up the resolution of their websites, and at the same time minimize the risk of a DDOS attack.

David Meers – President, NuSEC states "It is no surprise to us that the NameSilo customer base is adding the NuSEC premium DNS service (NuDNS) to their domain names being purchased. Reducing the risk of a DDOS attack and decreasing the website loading time is important to SMB's around the world and NameSilo is ahead of the curve in our industry in offering this, at a compelling price point."

"NameSilo is a fantastic example to the domain name industry. By offering NuDNS, they are showing that they care about their customers and the domain names they offer" adds Melih Abdulhayoglu – Founder/Chairman, NuSEC.

NuSEC's brand new "Web Presence Serving Platform" has multiple points of entry for their partners to start generating revenue, including a Content Delivery Network (CDN), Web Application Firewall (WAF), Security Incident & Event Management (SIEM), website backup and now a hosting platform. All products are fully white labelled and available with just 1 integration.

Kristaps Ronka – CEO at NameSilo stated "We love the NuSEC platform and their DNS product was the obvious entry point for us to integrate into the platform. Now we can offer multiple product lines from this single point of integration. Security is incredibly important to us and our customers, and when we saw the news that Google was about to start publishing slow loading websites, we knew we had to prioritize this project. NuSEC is an incredibly partner centric technology company. The project was smooth, and we look forward to further collaboration and deployment of more products from their cloud brokerage layer."

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. Brisio does not invest on behalf of any third party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 3.4 million active domains under management, and over 310,000 customers from approximately 160 countries.

About NuSEC

NuSEC is a global platform, built specifically for the hosting and domain name industry, with full white label capability and is localized for our partners' languages and currencies.

Trusted by some of the largest companies, the NuSEC platform gives access to a suite of products that will channel SMB Web Presence spend back through the hosting community.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

