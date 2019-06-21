Namaste Technologies Provides Statement on Email List Distribution

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or "the Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) has determined that an email list of users registered with Namaste MD was uploaded by an employee to a third-party email solicitation provider for the purposes of soliciting unauthorized cannabis sales. It is believed that the emails were first uploaded to the third-party solicitation provider on May 4, 2019 following which affected Namaste MD users were sent emails over a period of 5 days and the situation was contained following Namaste's detection and handling of the incident. Namaste has now completed its investigation of the facts and circumstances leading up to the incident and has taken appropriate action.

The Company determined that the source of the information was an employee of the Company affiliated with this website operator with whom the Company has no affiliation or relationship. The Company believes that other than a name and email address, no other personally identifiable information was used or accessed.

User privacy as well as data and information security are of the upmost importance to Namaste; therefore immediate action was taken by the third party email services provider to delete the affected name and email information from their database upon Namaste's request.

The Company is taking steps to help protect registered users. The Company is in the process of hiring a security expert to assist in a review and revision of its internal data control and security policies, to better prevent incidents of this sort in the future. Namaste has contacted the impacted users to explain the nature and scope of the incident.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies powers the ultimate online customer experience for medicinal cannabis and related products. Beginning with NamasteMD.com, the Company's integrated telemedicine application, Namaste connects medical clients with health care practitioners to more readily issue and renew cannabis prescriptions online. Featuring the first Canadian Medical Sales-Only Licence, the Company's Cannmart.com is your 'everything cannabis store' offering clients a large variety of strains to fill their prescription needs. Namaste's unique artificial intelligence (AI) engine incorporated in its platforms and related Uppy App, completes our ecosystem by identifying the right product and pairing to address specific medical cannabis requirements. Namaste also provides vaporizers and accessories across several platforms. The Company's global technology addresses local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions. For more information about Namaste, please visit www.Namastetechnologies.com

Registered account users of Namaste MD can contact our customer service at support@namastemd.com for customer related questions.

SOURCE Namaste Technologies Inc.

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004; For Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste, Email: ir@namastetechnologies.com