Namaste Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a leading platform for cannabis products, accessories, and education, announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec (the "Securities Regulators").

The base shelf prospectus, when made final, will allow Namaste to qualify the distribution by way of a prospectus of up to C$90 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units, or any combination thereof, from time to time, during the 25-month period that the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the Base Shelf Prospectus will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Securities Regulators in connection with any such offering. The Company has filed this base shelf prospectus to maintain financial flexibility to access capital quickly, when available and needed, but the Company has no immediate intention to undertake an offering.

No securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time at which a receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus is obtained from the Securities Regulators. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the filing and effectiveness of a final Base Shelf Prospectus, the filing of any potential prospectus supplement; the amount and terms of any securities to be offered, and anticipated timing of any financing under the final Base Shelf Prospectus. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the timing and filing of a final Base Shelf Prospectus; the issuance of a receipt for a final Base Shelf Prospectus; the potential offering of any securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approval for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions, as well as the risks identified under the heading Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

