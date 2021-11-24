Nagarro partners with BioT to deliver best-in-class software for medical devices

This partnership will allow device manufacturers to transform any medical device into a connected care platform within days and build an end-to-end personalized patient care system that is purposefully built for their needs and is fully integrated with the existing caregiver's ecosystem and workflows. Device manufacturers can now benefit from a direct-to-consumer relationship while providing caregivers with better care capabilities using their existing workflows.

"Our partnership with Nagarro will help fuel both companies' continued innovation and growth efforts. Through our regulated connected care, no-code platform, BioT will enable Nagarro to easily and quickly expand their best-in-class digital health offerings to the broader healthcare market. Together we can deliver a new level of value for medical device manufacturers, their patients, and the entire healthcare ecosystem," says Daniel Adler, Co-Founder & CEO at BioT Medical.

"Digital health ecosystems evolve every day, so do connected medical devices and Software as a Medical Device. The future will be for those who understand the value of connected data integrated into their SaaS solutions and creating personalized care experiences. We are very excited by what BioT is doing in the Life Sciences space. Together we represent that vision. We have a long history of developing Life Sciences solutions around the world and look forward to bringing even more complete and integrated solutions with this exciting partnership," added Andrei Doibani, Global Business Unit Head for Life Sciences and Healthcare at Nagarro.

About BioT

BioT is a medical-grade PaaS (Platform-as-a-service) that, for the first time, introduces a no-code approach to the regulated medical device space. It's a game-changing solution to get medical devices on the cloud in a snap using a template-based drag-and-drop approach, without losing precious time or investing huge development efforts and costs. BioT's Triple-C Connect-Collaborate-Care solution enables medical device manufacturers to securely connect devices to a medical-grade cloud, boost personalized engagement and improve health outcomes through collaboration between patients and caregivers, and turn data into actionable insights to improve clinical decision-making and care experiences. For more information, visit www.biot-med.com .

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of "Thinking Breakthroughs". Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com .

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Nagarro

For further information: Media contact: Megha Jha, [email protected], +91 9811799684