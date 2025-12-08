Nagarro becomes OpenAI Services Partner to support industry-scale AI adoption

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nagarro, a global digital engineering and technology consulting company, today announced that it has become an OpenAI Services Partner, supporting enterprises across Asia Pacific in adopting OpenAI technologies such as the OpenAI API and ChatGPT Enterprise.

As an OpenAI Services Partner, Nagarro helps organisations explore, implement and scale generative AI solutions using OpenAI models. Through its advisory, engineering and enablement capabilities, Nagarro supports customers in deploying AI responsibly and integrating it into core workflows to drive productivity and long-term value.

Rahul Mahajan, Global CTO at Nagarro, said, "Becoming an OpenAI Services Partner reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises adopt AI in a responsible and outcome-driven way. Our focus is on enabling clients to apply generative AI to real business problems, from automation and decision support to customer experience and operational efficiency, with the structure, governance, and engineering rigor that large organisations require."

Anthony Russell, APAC Partnerships Lead at OpenAI, said, "Nagarro has strong experience helping enterprises adopt generative AI solutions built on OpenAI models. As a Services Partner, they support customers in deploying AI responsibly, building internal capability and realising long-term value across a range of industry use cases."

Nagarro brings deep expertise in data engineering, AI, automation, and enterprise transformation, supporting clients across retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and telecom. Its proprietary Fluidic Intelligence framework applies AI-native engineering to reduce friction and maintain enterprise flow, helping organisations streamline operations and achieve measurable productivity gains.

The company continues to expand its capabilities in enterprise AI adoption through its AI centres of excellence, agentic systems research, and enterprise-focused enablement programs. Its teams work with organisations to design, test and scale AI solutions that meet business requirements and support responsible deployment across large and complex environments.

