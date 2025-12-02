Nagarro awarded Gold Medal for business sustainability by EcoVadis

MUNICH, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, has been awarded a Gold Medal rating by EcoVadis for business sustainability, placing the company among the top five per cent of organizations worldwide across all industries.

EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted sustainability ratings platforms, assessing companies on four parameters: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

In the latest assessment, Nagarro made a significant improvement in its overall score, moving from a Bronze Medal in 2023 to a Gold. Marked improvements were seen across all four parameters.

"Nagarro has been built brick-by-brick for sustainability - the sustainability of the company and of the planet. The Gold Medal from EcoVadis is a recognition of this. It is also the result of our teams raising the bar across all four EcoVadis parameters. The Gold Medal gives confidence to Nagarro's customers and partners that we approach every decision with responsibility and transparency," said Manas Human, CEO and co-founder, Nagarro.

This recognition follows Nagarro's recent announcement that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated its target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

Nagarro integrates sustainability throughout its value chain. For clients, it advances eco-digital engineering to deliver environmentally responsible and socially inclusive solutions, helping organizations embed sustainability into their digital transformation and achieve measurable outcomes. With suppliers, the company follows a structured engagement model that promotes responsible sourcing and collaborative progress on emissions reduction. Internally, Nagarro is cutting its IT footprint and training engineers in green coding to support energy-efficient digital development.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Learn more on www.ecovadis.com.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 17,700 people in 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

(FRA: NA9) (SDAX/TecDAX: DE000A3H2200) (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) (WKN A3H220)

