NADG NNN Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Extension of REIT's Term

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - NADG NNN Real Estate Investment Trust ("the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results from the special meeting of unitholders ("Unitholders") held on August 4, 2022 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, Unitholders voted in favour of a special resolution extending the term of the REIT until August 17, 2023 and providing for an additional extension of the term of the REIT for a further one-year period at the sole discretion of North American Asset Management Corp., the Canadian manager of the REIT (the "Extension"). The Extension is intended to allow management of the REIT to continue to execute its strategy to achieve the REIT's objectives, including the completion of a liquidity event for Unitholders.

The results of the Meeting were 1,525,700 votes cast for the Extension and no votes cast against.

For further information: Randall Starr, President and Chief Executive Officer, 646-660-4101, [email protected]; Stephen Preston, Founder & Chairman, 214-850-5186, [email protected]