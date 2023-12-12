Naan Kabob Redefines Toronto's Culinary Landscape with Grand Opening of New Downtown Location

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Naan Kabob, the renowned Toronto-based premium fast-casual restaurant and catering group, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in downtown Toronto. Situated at 240 Queen St. West in the trendy Fashion District, this marks the brand's tenth restaurant and represents a significant milestone in its aggressive growth strategy, reaching out to different communities across the city.

Naan Kabob is not just expanding; it is redefining Toronto's culinary landscape by creating its category of its own. Focused on Asian cuisine, the brand is dedicated to serving premium diners seeking quality and value. The recent launch of Naan Kabob's new downtown Toronto location not only signifies the brand's growth but also celebrates the rich tapestry of Afghan cuisine, offering a diverse and authentic culinary experience to the multicultural taste of Toronto. The restaurant's menu, featuring delicious and freshly grilled kabobs, captures the essence of Afghanistan's flavors and spices, appealing to the city's diverse population. This expansion aligns with Naan Kabob's commitment to providing an authentic taste of Afghan heritage, further enriching Toronto's vibrant food scene with its modern Afghan cuisine.

Fahim Ahmadi, Vice President of Development & Marketing, expressed great excitement about the new opening, highlighting the location's high visibility and traffic, as well as its dramatic contemporary design and highly trained staff. The new location will offer the complete Naan Kabob menu of modern Afghan cuisine, continuing the tradition of captivating the hearts and taste buds of Torontonians with its warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Kaan Sayiner, President of Naan Kabob, also expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly excited to open our 10th location in Toronto, a city that has embraced our Afghan cuisine with such enthusiasm. This new location will allow us to introduce our brand to an even wider audience." In addition to its culinary offerings, Naan Kabob is renowned for its contemporary, social media-worthy designs, unique to each of the brand's locations. The Queen St. West location continues this approach, providing a unique, inviting space for guests to gather, connect, and enjoy a memorable dining experience.

Journalists and media professionals are invited to experience the grand opening of Naan Kabob's new downtown Toronto location and discover the rich flavors of Afghanistan. The restaurant is open for dine in pick-up, and guests can also order and arrange for free delivery from www.naankabob.ca, further enhancing accessibility to Naan Kabob's modern Afghan cuisine.

About Naan Kabob:

Naan Kabob is a Toronto-based premium fast-casual restaurant and catering group that has been captivating the hearts and taste buds of Torontonians since 2010 with its modern Afghan cuisine. With a commitment to providing an authentic taste of Afghan heritage, Naan Kabob continues to enrich Toronto's vibrant food scene with its diverse and delicious culinary offerings. Despite its aggressive growth, Naan Kabob remains a family-owned and operated business, reflecting its founders' vision and passion for authentic Afghan cuisine. This commitment to quality and tradition has been the driving force behind the brand's success and its ability to connect with the diverse communities of Toronto.

For further information: Maryam Salimi, PR Manager, [email protected]