Naan Kabob Announces the Launch of Four New Mouthwatering Homestyle Menu Items

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Naan Kabob, a Toronto based premium fast-casual restaurant and catering group announces the launch of four new menu items on April 1st, 2021.

With an already crowd-pleasing menu of freshly prepared dishes, Naan Kabob looked to "home" for inspiration of four new Afghan dishes which take guests on a culinary tour of Afghan home kitchens. The new items draw on Afghanistan's rich culinary heritage and the comfort of home cooked foods which include:

Aushak - a hand-formed vegetarian dumpling filled with leeks and served with mint yogurt and a choice of a stewed vegetarian or beef sauce.

Subzi Palo - a healthy dish of nourishing spinach sauteed with onions, cilantro and dill, served with Qabili Rice, Salad and Naan

Daal Nakhod Plate – a split pea stew prepared with sweet tomatoes and fresh ground beef, served with Qabili Rice, Salad and Naan

Salata - a vibrant salad of diced tomatoes, cucumber, onions, mint and cilantro, drizzled with a special house vinaigrette

"We are pleased to share the flavours of home with our guests. We hope our guests will taste the inspiration, born of fond memories of fresh, home cooked meals shared with family." said Maryam Salimi, Public Relations Manager. "These new menu items further evolve our offering and expand choices for our valued guests, particularly during a time when so many are seeking the comforts of homestyle food."

With so many unable to leave home under current circumstances and balancing restaurant delivery and take-out food with cooking at home, Naan Kabob is also pleased to offer recipes for its new menu items upon request.

The new menu items are available for order at Naan Kabob restaurants around the GTA and online, with free delivery, from www.nandk.ca.

About Naan & Kabob:

Naan & Kabob is a premium fast casual restaurant and catering group founded in 2010 and currently operating 5 locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

Created with a vision to offer guests fresh, healthy and authentic Afghan cuisine in a vibrant and contemporary environment and to become a culinary hub celebrating diverse cultures. The company prides itself on using only fresh, preservative-free halal ingredients, and crafts both authentic Afghan and regionally inspired dishes with vibrant aromas and exciting flavours.

SOURCE Naan and Kabob Restaurant Group

For further information: please contact: Maryam Salimi, PR Manager, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.nandk.ca/

