Naan Kabob Announces Launch of New Afghan Inspired Premium Ice Cream

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Naan Kabob, a Toronto based premium casual dining restaurant and catering group is delighted to announce the launch of its latest menu offering - Pistachio and Saffron Ice Cream.

A symbol of hospitality and warmth, Naan Kabob has long been celebrated for its delicious Afghan dishes, each prepared with passion and fresh ingredients. Naan Kabob again reflected on memories of home for their culinary inspiration and like the rest of their acclaimed menu, this exotic dessert captures the essence of Afghan flavors and tradition.

"I am thrilled to offer our guests another exotic treat, from childhood memories of our home." said Fahim Ahmadi, Vice President of Marketing & Development. "Our new premium ice cream again demonstrates our commitment to continually evolve our offering in response to the feedback of our valued guests and captures in a delicious treat the shared nostalgia for simpler times."

A Symphony of Flavors in Every Scoop

The Pistachio and Saffron Ice Cream is an indulgent fusion of delicate saffron threads, known as the "red gold" of Afghanistan, and imparting a complex nuanced flavor, at once earthy, sweet and floral, together with premium pistachios which add a rich flavour and texture.

Celebrating Afghan Culture and Tradition

The launch of Naan Kabob's Pistachio and Saffron Ice Cream isn't just about introducing a new dessert; it's about celebrating the rich tapestry of Afghan culture.

Naan Kabob invites food enthusiasts, dessert aficionados, and anyone seeking a taste of Afghan heritage to experience their decadent new Pistachio and Saffron Ice Cream. The dessert is now available at all nine of Naan Kabob's GTA locations.

About Naan Kabob:

Naan Kabob is a premium casual dining restaurant and catering group founded in 2010 and currently operating 9 locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

Created with a vision to provide our customers with delicious and authentic Afghan cuisine that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of the region. We are committed to using only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients and preparing our dishes with care and attention to detail. Our aim is to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere that reflects the hospitality and generosity of Afghan culture.

