Naan Kabob Announces Donation of Over 15,000 Meals to the Toronto Daily Bread Food Bank

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Naan Kabob, a Toronto based premium fast-casual restaurant and catering group today announced that the company has donated more than 15,000 meals to The Toronto Daily Bread Food Bank.

The Toronto Daily Break Food Bank has been supporting Torontonians struggling with food insecurity for nearly 40 years and 2020 has unfortunately been one of their busiest. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, but some have been affected more severely and have had to turn to others like Daily Bread for assistance.

Unfortunately the pandemic has also profoundly impacted Daily Bread's operations and their ability to accept direct food donations. At a time when even more people need a helping hand, Toronto's largest food bank is facing an inventory shortfall.

On Saturday, December 19 2020 Naan Kabob held a contactless food drive at their 1780 Markham Rd in Scarborough to help collect donations. Local businesses, members of the community and Torontonians from across the GTA braved the cold, together with Honourable Minister Raymond Cho, MP Shaun Chen, MP Salma Zahid, and the Consulate General of Afghanistan Mr. Nasim Sharifi to offer their food donations for those most in need.

"With the 51% rise in food banks usage since the Covid-19 crisis began in March, Daily Bread has relied heavily on generosity from the public and 3rd party events such as that run by Naan Kabab," said Andrew Manson Manager, Corporate Partnerships with The Toronto Daily Bread Food Bank. "If it were not for the community minded thinking of these corporate partners it would be impossible for Daily Bread to feed Toronto this holiday season".

In addition to the food drive, Naan Kabob will be donating $3500 generated from the sale of Family Platters sold between the date of the food drive and the New Year.

"We're grateful that we're in a position to help," said Kamel Hamed, Marketing Manager. "and we're more grateful for the tremendous show of support and generosity our guests, neighbours and fellow Torontonians have shown during this challenging time."

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works towards long-term solutions to hunger and runs innovative programs to support people on low incomes. Daily Bread distributes shelf-stable food, as well as fresh-cooked meals and provides support to over 120 member agencies and 170 food programs across Toronto, including food banks and meal programs for shelters and drop-ins. Daily Bread also publishes the influential Who's Hungry Report, an annual survey that provides qualitative and quantitative data and analysis about food and income insecurity in Toronto to all levels of government and sector stakeholders. To learn more, please visit www.dailybread.ca.

About Naan & Kabob:

Naan Kabob is a premium fast casual restaurant and catering group founded in 2010 and currently operating 5 locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

SOURCE Naan and Kabob Restaurant Group

For further information: Maryam Salimi, Communications Coordinator, [email protected]

