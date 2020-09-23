Naan & Kabob Group Announces Launch of Canada's First Smart Kitchen Concept in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto's Naan & Kabob premium quick serve restaurant and catering group announces the launch of Cubby Smart Kitchen, an innovative self-serve concept, in Toronto's growing Moss Park neighborhood on October 2, 2020.

Cubby is carving a niche at the intersection of the age old art of hospitality and the leading edge of consumer trends. Offering trend seeking customers' nutritious and delicious meals made to order by a talented team of culinary experts and served seamlessly through an innovative, self-serve "Cubby" system.

The venture was developed by veterans of the restaurant industry, Fahim Ahmadi and Jay Yordi of the Naan & Kabob Group which owns and operates successful brands including namesake Naan & Kabob, with five locations across the GTA, and Burlington's popular Charcoal Pit fast-food restaurant.

"The new Cubby Smart Kitchen is designed to offer customers a delicious taste….of the future", said Ahmadi. "Our self-serve order kiosks and food cubbies make the entire experience easy, seamless and fun."

The co-founders deep expertise improves on the recent "virtual kitchen" concept and introduces Canada's first Smart Kitchen, designed to optimize operations while ensuring consistency of product, service and experience, making Cubby particularly well suited to both contactless service and food delivery.

Yordi, Cubby's CEO, says that "the significant and continuing shift to delivery services has created a unique opportunity for the convergence of self service automation and our innovative, new smart kitchen concept."

Cubby will offer customers not one, but five restaurant brands to choose from, each offering a unique, tantalizing menu. These five globally inspired menus, using only the highest quality ingredients, halal meats and locally sourced produce, will allow customers to sample a diversity of vibrant flavours from North America, to Central Asia and the Pacific – all under one roof. From exotic spice laden rice bowls and kabobs, to burgers and fries, poke bowls and premium seafood entrees; these five unique brands were curated to appeal to a wide variety of foodies, including vegetarians and vegans.

Cubby, with its diverse menu offering, high quality food, and innovative, efficient order and service system will appeal to those seeking a truly unique experience.

About Cubby:

Cubby, Canada's first Smart Kitchen, is an innovative quick serve restaurant founded in 2020. Born of a vision to offer customers nutritious and delicious meals in a highly efficient, contemporary environment, the company prides itself on its unique value proposition of five tantalizing menus and one extraordinary concept and it invites you to "travel the world, one Cubby at a time!"

SOURCE Naan and Kabob Restaurant Group

For further information: Moss O'Flaherty, [email protected], P. 647 853 2510, Cubby Smart Kitchen

Related Links

https://www.nandk.ca/

