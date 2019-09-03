Naan & Kabob Announces Q4 Launch of Guest Loyalty Program

Motivated by consumer demand and strong success working with industry leading technology platforms, Naan & Kabob Rewards will encourage the beloved brand's guests to engage more frequently with the system and increase visit frequency. Guests will earn "hearts", or points with each visit to the "Heart of Afghanistan" and the purchase of any of their favourite menu items. On subsequent visits, guests will be able to redeem collected points in exchange for a variety of delicious beverages, appetizers and dishes.

Naan & Kabob, based on experience as an early adopter of several industry transforming trends and tech upstarts, has designed Naan & Kabob Rewards to be simple and easy to use.

Guests can enroll through two convenient methods:

Download Naan & Kabob Rewards to your iPhone or Android device and use it the same way as you would use a reusable loyalty card, or





Visit any Naan & Kabob restaurant across the GTA to enroll using your mobile phone number, or to receive a reusable loyalty card.

"Our guests have been asking us for a loyalty program for some time," says Fahim Ahmadi, Director of Operations. "We value our guest's feedback and wanted to make sure we had it just right before we launched, and believe it was worth the wait!"

Guests will earn 100 points for every $1 spent and can keep track of their balance using either the Naan & Kabob Rewards App or the Naan & Kabob Rewards web portal.

For a limited time after launch, guests will enjoy a sign-up bonus of 10,000 points. Bonuses, like birthday rewards and extra point days, will help members earn points more quickly to help them reach their point objectives and favourite menu items even sooner.

"We deeply value our guests and want to be accessible to them, including digitally," said Ahmadi. "Our rewards program is just one more way for us to say thank you to our guests, and to offer them another way to engage with our brand."

About Naan & Kabob:

Naan & Kabob is a premium fast casual restaurant and catering group founded in 2010 and currently operating 5 locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

Created with a vision to offer guests fresh, healthy and authentic Afghan cuisine in a vibrant and contemporary environment, and to become a culinary hub celebrating diverse cultures. The company prides itself on using only fresh, preservative-free halal ingredients, and crafts both authentic Afghan and regionally inspired dishes with vibrant aromas and exciting flavours.

SOURCE Naan & Kabob

For further information: Kaan Sayiner, Head of Marketing and Development, kaan@naankabob.ca, nandk.ca