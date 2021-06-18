MZ Expands its international footprint and is now part of the Canadian Securities Exchange Service Providers Program.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- MZ is proud to announce its approval as a Premium Service Provider for the Canadian Securities Exchange, to offer innovative technology for Investor Relations and premium IR websites to all its listed issuers.

MZ joins a select pool of providers that can offer significant benefits to the IR Professional by including automation in their daily routines and reducing unnecessary manual tasks, allowing the company to focus its efforts where it matters.

"We are thrilled to announce another exciting partnership, enhancing our expertise and support to Canadian Companies. CSE is full of dynamic and innovative companies from some of the hottest industries currently, and we will be pleased to support their IR Program and bring their message to an even broader audience," said Amanda Munhoz, partner at MZ.

For more information on this offer, please contact [email protected].

All MZ websites are built with investor engagement and regulatory compliance in mind, leveraging fully responsive, modern, and GDPR-compliant designs. Websites are hosted by Amazon AWS, with a user-friendly content management tool, and connected with market intelligence.

About MZ

MZ is a global leader in investor relations solutions for over 20 years. Through innovative technology and exceptional customer service, MZ empowers investor relations strategy to over 800 clients worldwide.

MZ's full suite of communications and intelligence solutions keeps IR professionals ahead of the market by providing them with all the tools and insights they need to make effective decisions and better engage with the market. MZ has offices in Chicago, New York, San Diego, Sao Paulo, and Taiwan. Visit mzgroup.com to learn more.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MZ