QUÉBEC CITY, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Aboriginal Peoples: Fact and Fiction, a new, unique and user-friendly website, was launched last night by Institut Tshakapesh and the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse. The organizations joined forces for this major project to strengthen ties between Indigenous Peoples and all Quebecers.

The new mythesetrealites.ca/en website, available in French and English, was created from the content of the third edition of Aboriginal Peoples: Fact and Fiction, a vital reference work in terms of education and awareness-raising for over 20 years. The web platform provides a better understanding of Indigenous Peoples and tackles the stereotypes and prejudices that stand in the way of closer bonds and dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Are Indigenous people "privileged members of the system" with more rights than other Quebecers? Do they have distinct rights? How did the emancipation of Indigenous Nations begin? mythesetrealites.ca/en answers a host of sensitive questions and debunks myths by offering reliable, interactive content and image-rich itineraries that broaden the scope of the printed work. The site includes portraits of key figures, a glossary, a quiz and a timeline recounting key moments in our shared history.

mythesetrealites.ca/en was made possible by financial support from the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Premières Nations et les Inuit (SRPNI), the ministère de la Justice and the ministère de l'Éducation du Québec.

A gathering and a launch

The website was launched as part of the "Kwe!" event held in Québec City until 16 June. The unveiling of this major project took place in the presence of its creator, Pierre Lepage, and the collaborators and dignitaries who have contributed to this initiative in various ways.

Representatives from the ministère de l'Éducation and the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Premières Nations et les Inuit were also present, and the minister responsible for First Nations and Inuit Relations, Ian Lafrenière, expressed his congratulations and appreciation for Aboriginal Peoples : Fact and Fiction over video. Institut Tshakapesh was represented by its Executive Director, Marjolaine Tshernish, and the Commission by its Vice-President, Myrlande Pierre.

Quotes

"My approach is based on the principle that no one should feel guilty for not knowing. The most important thing is to be open to others, to be prepared to listen to what they have to say. Then, we have to accept that our perception of things is all too often distorted by preconceived ideas." - Pierre Lepage

"We're particularly proud to continue sharing our story, who we are, what we've been through and what we've achieved. We're even prouder to use this platform to spread the word and, above all, to bring us closer together! We're here to continue our challenge of raising awareness, to enable respectful relations, for the future of our nations and that of future generations, in the footsteps of our ancestors." - Marjolaine Tshernish

"The new Mythes et réalités site is a crucial project for the Commission des droits and for all of Québec society. It is a rich and reliable source of information, and this is invaluable in the current context. We need to know, learn and understand the realities of Indigenous Peoples in order to counter stereotypes, prejudices and systemic discrimination, which have devastating effects." - Myrlande Pierre

About Aboriginal Peoples, Fact and Fiction

Aboriginal Peoples, Fact and Fiction was first published in November 2002, then republished and expanded in 2009 and 2019. Enhanced in 2023 to create the mythesetrealites.ca/en site, the book has been used for more than 20 years as a training and awareness-raising tool in the education community and the workplace, and is part of the mediagraphy of several anthropology and political science courses in Québec CEGEPs and universities.

About the author

Anthropologist Pierre Lepage worked at the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse from 1976 to 2009. For nine years, he co-ordinated the program to raise awareness of the Indigenous reality on the theme "the Quebeçois-Indigenous encounter."

As part of this program and in the wake of the Oka crisis, he came up with the idea of writing this book to discredit preconceptions and prejudices about Indigenous people.

Institut Tshakapesh

Institut Tshakapesh, at the service of its member communities and the Innu Nation, works to safeguard and promote Innu-aitun (Innu culture) and Innu-aimun (Innu language). It provides support for preserving cultural heritage and for language planning and fosters artistic expression. Institut Tshakapesh plays a key role in education, particularly in the academic success and identity development of Innu youth.

The Commission des droits

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse promotes and upholds the principles of the Québec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. It also ensures that the interests of children are protected and that their rights under the Youth Protection Act are promoted and upheld. The Commission is also responsible for administration of the Act respecting equal access to employment in public bodies.

Contacts

Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse

Halimatou Bah

438 867-4074

[email protected]

Institut Tshakapesh

Dan-Georges McKenzie

418 968-4424 | 418 961-3332

[email protected]

SOURCE Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse