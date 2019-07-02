mytaxi Becomes FREE NOW

"This day is a huge milestone for the whole organisation," Eckart Diepenhorst, CEO Europe for FREE NOW, says. "We started the transition to a multiservice mobility provider a while ago by launching the hive scooter brand last year. The rebrand to FREE NOW marks another step towards offering different services within the app. Whilst Taxi will always play a crucial role in our offering, we strongly believe that we will need to have further mobility options in the future. User demands, regulatory framework and the technical options for mobility are constantly changing. In order to maintain and grow our satisfied customer base, we need to develop our proposition in order to fulfil our mission: We want to make mobility available for everyone - independent of age, income and heritage."

FREE NOW is part of the brand family created through the mobility merger of BMW and Daimler. The other verticals within that family are SHARE NOW (Carsharing) REACH NOW (multi-modal), PARK NOW and CHARGE NOW.

"We believe that being part of a global mobility brand family will be a very strong advantage for us, especially when all verticals have finished their rebranding," Thomas Zimmermann, FREE NOW Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), explains. "For us, FREE NOW means freedom of mind. We want to free our customers - both passengers and drivers - from everyday worries and stress. We want our passengers to lean back, enjoy their ride and let us take care of the details of getting them from A to B. We want our drivers to be confident in us taking care of getting them enough jobs so they can earn their well deserved living," Zimmermann reveals. In order to raise brand awareness FREE NOW is investing a double digit million euro budget into an international brand campaign, which starts today.

Neither passengers nor drivers will have to install a new app. The change from mytaxi to the new FREE NOW app will happen through a regular update, which is available on Google Play Store and the iOS Appstore from today on. Also all accounts and their settings remain unchanged.

About FREE NOW



FREE NOW (formerly mytaxi), is a leading multiservice mobility provider which currently operates in 100 cities across Europe, with 14 million passengers and more than 100,000 drivers. The FREE NOW brand is not just about getting from A to B, it is about switching off and freeing your mind while we take care of the journey.

FREE NOW is part of the mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler, formed in February 2019.

Today, FREE NOW works with 750 employees from 68 nations in 26 offices across Europe. Eckart Diepenhorst is the CEO Europe of FREE NOW.



FREE NOW is at the same time part of the FREE NOW Group, which is the ride-hailing joint venture from BMW and Daimler. Other services within the FREE NOW group are Kapten (available in France, Switzerland and UK), beat (available in Greece and Latin America), Clever (Romania) and hive (E-Scooters in six European countries). The FREE NOW Group is led by CEO Marc Berg.

